No chance to save Lakeside carnival this year

The flooding in Lakeside Park left the Port Dalhousie Lions Club with no choice but to cancel annual carnival, members said Tuesday.

“There’s not a chance it’s going to be in any kind of condition to use for a carnival come July 1,” said the event’s chairman, Peter Wilson.

The club is working with the city, fire department and its fireworks provider meanwhile on a new location to set off its Canada Day fireworks, normally done from the piers. It’s hoping to have an answer this week on an alternate location.

High water levels from Lake Ontario have submerged the piers, flooded parts of the park and slowed construction work on city buildings and pathways that were supposed to be completed by Victoria Day weekend.

Wilson said the city’s contractor has been working hard to complete work in the park, but that will include restoring all the grass and landscaping.

“To allow our carnival people to bring in heavy equipment, that would just destroy the park,” he said. “There would be a total loss of the condition of the park if we try to do that.”

Plus, Wilson said there is no guarantee the water level will be low enough to set up the rides by that time anyway.

Unfortunately, he said, deciding to go ahead with the carnival can’t be a last-minute decision.

The club, which began planning in November, had to give its carnival contractor some advance notice so it can scramble to get another booking for its crew and equipment.

“They have all these people now that will be idle come Canada Day and Canada Day is 150 years this year so it’s a big deal,” he said.

Wilson said there was no other area in Port Dalhousie big enough to accommodate the carnival, which takes up all of Lakeside Park.

Jaycee Gardens Park has no level area for the whole event and park access would be an issue. Rennie Park is too small and already has a city event already taking place for Canada Day.

Closing down streets wouldn’t have provided enough room, he said.

“Leaving Port Dalhousie is out of the question.”

The Lions’ carnival, more than 40 years old, is held each Canada Day weekend, attracting more than 3,500 people on July 1 alone for the carnival and fireworks.

Besides being a popular community event, the carnival is the biggest fundraiser for the club, which then donates to local organizations and charities.

How much is made from the carnival depends from year to year, ranging from less than $10,000 to more than $20,000, said treasurer Dick Thomas.

“We usually make enough so that we can give a sizable portion away to the community,” Thomas said, adding the club raises money from pasta dinners and bingos as well.

“In a good year we normally donate between $40,000 to $50,000 to the community. Some of that obviously comes from the carnival and some of that isn’t going to come from the carnival this year.”

Last year’s club donation of $40,000 went to more than 15 groups, including St. John Ambulance, the MS Society, Hospice Niagara, FACS Niagara summer camps, OneFoundation, Niagara Safety Village and more.

Thomas said the Lions may have a couple of fundraisers at the hall or spend less money on something else to help make up for this year’s lack of carnival dollars.

“Some years it’s much more sizeable than others. We do try to help out everybody that we can.”

The water levels on Lake Ontario are the highest this year since records began in 1918. City staff warned residents on Monday to beware of debris on Lakeside Park’s beach, its wet, sinking spots and nearby downed trees.

