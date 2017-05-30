Lions' Canada Day carnival washed out

With Lakeside Park still flooded, city staff will be meeting with Kiwanis and Lions groups to discuss backup plans for their upcoming events in Port Dalhousie.

City council was briefed on the condition of the popular north-end park Monday night, which has been flooded since the end of April as Lake Ontario experiences record-high water levels.

“By all indications the flooding may continue to rise and may not peak until mid-June,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik, adding it has had a dramatic impact on Lakeside Park as well as neighbouring communities’ shoreline property along Lake Ontario.

“We’re still trying to manage the construction of the new pavilion and bandshell and washrooms and playground, but as you can see, a lot of the work has been halted to date.”

The piers remain closed and the historic carousel won’t open until it’s safe to do so, he said.

Acting director of parks, culture and recreation Phil Cristi said after the council meeting that staff will be meeting with the Kiwanis Club of St. Catharines about how it can pull off its annual duck race, scheduled for Father’s Day June 18. The duck race is held at the piers and Cristi said they have to figure out how to run it without the piers should they remain submerged.

He said the city is also meeting with the Port Dalhousie Lions Club about its annual carnival and fireworks on Canada Day weekend.

The Lions Club had posted on its website Monday that there will be no Lions carnival this year due to the high levels of water at Lakeside Park but it will still hold fireworks.

In addition to the soggy conditions in the park, access to the washroom facility is a problem.

Director of transportation and engineering Dan Dillon said the city’s contractor has been working diligently to complete Lakeside Park enhancement work.

“Part of the concern is there is no dry way to get to the pavilion and the washroom concessions buildings at this point in time, given the lake levels, that’s why we’re still leaving the area closed off,” he said.

Dillon said crews poured some of the concrete to the north of the carousel late last week and began installing some of the playground equipment located there. Contractors have been trying to berm off some of the areas so they can put in the sidewalks.

Dillon encouraged anyone going to the beach area to be careful because a lot of debris has washed up and moved sand around. There are muddy areas where a pedestrian could sink down a bit, he said. There are also a couple of trees that have come down on the west side of the park.

“We would caution people if they are going to use the beach area to be very careful,” Dillon said.

St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe asked if there is any insect control being planned for Lakeside Park.

“There are numerous pools of water down there and it doesn’t look like they’ll be disappearing any time soon,” Siscoe said.

Dillon said the city will reach out to Niagara Region about the mosquito control program it has in place to see what can be done.

The relocation of two volleyball groups from Lakeside Park because of the flooding to Sunset Beach in Port Weller also drew some discussion. Grantham Coun. Bill Phillips asked what the plan was if Sunset Beach becomes unplayable as well.

Cristi said the city is in constant communication with both permit holders which have been realistic about the situation. One group has already requested alternate sites while the other is amenable to changing its programming.

Phillips asked for a staff report on locating a beach volleyball facility elsewhere in the city.

Sendzik thanked parks staff and residents of the Sunset Beach area, where he said there have been some concerns expressed about traffic.

“It is the attempts that we are making to try and accommodate as much as possible, but realizing we’re at challenging times.

