Lexus crashes into restaurant

Penny Coles

Niagara Advance

A senior driving a hard-top convertible Lexus with a New York licence place crashed through the large window of Silks Country Kitchen in Virgil Tuesday afternoon, covering nearby table tops with large chunks of glass.

The car hit the table nearest the window, where two men were sitting

NOTL firefighters at the scene described the men's injuries as moderate. They were taken by ambulance to hospital.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries, firefighters said, but she refused to go the hospital.

A waitress at the popular restaurant in the Village Green Plaza said it was "incredible" nobody was cut by the glass that flew into the dining area.

Staff at the restaurant were shaken but not hurt, she said.

The crash occurred in the lull between lunch and dinner, when there were few customers inside what is a busy restaurant at meal time.

"We're just waiting to see what happens next. We don't know where to begin," she said.