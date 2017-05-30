Learn about butterflies at third annual festival

Butterflies and other pollinators will be popular at an upcoming event in Stevensville.

Sponsored by Fort Erie Conservation Club and Bert Miller Nature Club, the third annual Butterfly Festival will be held on Sunday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fort Erie Conservation Club.

There will be plenty of activities to enjoy, such as nature hikes, a native plant sale and many displays.

There will also be creative crafts and games for younger children, as well as the addition of a ‘story walk’ with a walk in nature accompanied by a picture book mounted on story boards.

There will be soup, sandwiches and refreshments at the event.

Fort Erie Conservation Club is at 2555 Ott Rd.