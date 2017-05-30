FORTE: A garden staycation

Last weekend I treated myself to a garden staycation.

Never heard of such a thing? A staycation is a holiday for which you sleep at home and indulge in leisure activities in your local area. Combine a four-day weekend with a little (OK, a lot) of gardening and you’ve got a garden staycation.

Friday morning, I’d pencilled in a photo shoot at Niagara Parks Botanical Garden. I woke up to thick fog and the promise of clearing skies later in the day, so I headed out bright and early. Ignoring the weather might strike you as cavalier, but I wanted to capture the beautiful allium display at the front entrance of the garden, and the low clouds would act as a giant diffuser, softening the light. Just in case, I donned my most water-resistant B.C. raincoat and packed a folding umbrella, to keep the camera dry. Just for the record, I used both.

I didn’t have to venture very far from the parking lot to find some beautiful colour. Hundreds (thousands?) of cheerful purple alliums appeared to be floating on the air above a sea of green foliage. To add to the drama, a complementary ruffle of orange euphorbia created just enough tension between the colours to make the whole display pop. In another section, the alliums rose above clumps of Russian comfrey ‘Axminster Gold’ contrasting beautifully with the eye-catching yellow and green variegated foliage.

Russian comfrey (Symphytum x uplandicum) ‘Axminster Gold’ might night roll off the tongue, but it is handsome enough to be worth a closer look. The name ‘symphytum’ comes from the Greek symphyo, meaning to grow together, and phyton, for plant. The plant was believed to help heal wounds. Comfrey (S. officinale) has been grown in medicinal gardens for centuries; a poultice of the leaves was once applied to wounds and inflammations. The leaves are poisonous if eaten.

Russian comfrey is easily grown in well-drained soils in full sun to part shade. It prefers soil that is rich in organic content. This perennial spreads by creeping rhizomes, so it can be invasive — a small section of root can sprout a new plant.

Besides the colourful foliage, Russian comfrey offered gently drooping clusters of bell shaped flowers that are said to resemble Virginia blue-bells. The plants will make an upright clump that will reach 60 centimetres tall. Flower stems can reach 120 cm in length. When grown as a foliage plant, the flower stems can be removed as they appear.

Rain or not, the school of horticulture students were out in full force removing spent tulips and planting out annuals for the summer season — the gardens were buzzing with activity. I steered clear of the work zones and explored my favourite little patch of solitary clematis, it was almost ready to flower. Solitary clematis is a fascinating little perennial that really warrants a home in more local gardens.

Unlike its climbing clematis cousin, solitary clematis (Clematis integrifolia) creates an upright mass that serves as a ground cover toward the front of a large border. Tear-drop shaped, deep purple buds with crisp white vertical lines emerge from a pair of protective leaves that remind me of cupped hands. The leaves fold back and the stem stretches and then bends over under the weight of a single bell-shaped violet-blue flower. As the flower matures, the petals soften to near blue, and relax in form, as they artfully twist and turn. In the autumn, decorative filament-like seed heads close off the season in style.

Solitary clematis are easy to grow. Offer them a garden with full or partial sun and average soil and moisture, they are tolerant of hot, humid summer weather, and are winter hardy here in Niagara. Solitary clematis make pretty cut flowers and are deer resistant.

So what about the rest of my staycation? I enjoyed the luxury of spending extra time in our back garden, weeding, planting and generally priming the garden for June.

It’s time to turn the page on spring and get ready for the early summer treasures: iris, peonies, roses, catmint, perennial geraniums are ready to flower. I’ve moved the lettuce seedlings, marigolds and calendulas from the greenhouse into the garden. Our new cedar tomato planter was ready to fill; it now houses four husky indeterminate tomato plants — they will climb up a trellis on a south-facing brick wall this summer.

Extra space, created when our hornbeam trees were pruned this winter was cleared and top dressed with compost. Four heirloom tomato plants and a handful of Sicilian eggplants will call this sunny patch of garden home. I’ve been monitoring the light, and it is sunny until from morning until nearly 4:30 in the afternoon. That beats the skimpy two to three hours of light the tomatoes were getting in our former vegetable patch.

Speaking of the vegetable patch, it is well on it’s way to becoming a true shade garden. I’ve planted nearly a dozen hydrangeas and a tapestry of shade-loving perennials to brighten this corner of the garden, anticipating this year’s garden tour.

My garden staycation is winding down, I’ve enjoyed the luxury of having extra time to spend in the garden and to visit beautiful local gardens. Life is good.

St. Catharines Horticultural Society celebrates 160th anniversary

St. Catharines Horticultural Society is celebrating its 160th Anniversary this year with an anniversary tea on Saturday, June 10, at Grantham Lions Hall, 732 Niagara St., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Charlie Dobbin, host of the The Garden Show, will be speaking on gardening for climate change.

On Sunday, June 11, the club will be hosting its annual garden tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for the tea can be ordered online: for full details for both events, visit www.gardenontario.org/site.php/stcatherhs and click the ‘Events’ tab.