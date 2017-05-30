Conference builds community of LGBTQ+ acceptance

Centennial Secondary School students hosted their first LGBTQ+ Healthy Living Conference recently.

Grade 11 student Riley Kennedy, 16, spearheaded the event with the help of teacher Walter Burattini. The two applied for a SpeakUp Grant that would assist in running the event.

The Ministry of Education’s student voice strategy is to promote student engagement and success through SpeakUp projects. Grants of up to $1,000 and sometimes up to $2,500 are given to student lead projects that make a difference. The student initiative at Centennial received a $1,000 grant to run the conference.

Kennedy said it was important to host the conference because the LGBTQ+ community is underrepresented in south Niagara. He said most resources for the community are in St. Catharines.

“(Having the coherence) makes me feel included because I know there is support ready for me if I need it, and I’ve needed it in the past — it’s always there for me. It was just harder for me to get in Welland because it’s in St. Catharines. It’s nice to know there are people ready to support you,” Kennedy said.

Centennial invited all Niagara high schools to the event, which focused on diversity and understanding. Burattini said about eight schools participated, including a couple of schools from Niagara Catholic District School Board. He said he was pleased to see the conference was well embraced, with about 200 students in attendance.

Transgender speaker and mentor Michael Sherman spoke during the event. Student Haley Anderson, 16, said having Sherman speak about his challenges with regards to being transgender was beneficial for the LGBTQ+ community, as well as students who identify as being straight.

Hope Overholt, 18, said Sherman’s story about coming out and living his life for himself is inspiring to everyone. She said she hopes his talk will help anyone who is grappling with their identity.

Local organizations and government divisions attended the event, including public health, Positive Living Niagara and PFLAG.

Anderson said the organization PFLAG Niagara was one of several important groups at the event. PFLAG offers support to family and friends of lesbian, gay and bisexual, transgendered people. He said having organizations, including PFLAG at the conference is a great way of letting people know they aren’t alone.

Another important aspect of the conference for Anderson, who identifies as lesbian, was having public health in attendance. She said often in health class the focus is on straight sexuality, so having the opportunity to speak about LGBTQ+ sexuality was a good experience.

