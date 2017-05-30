From competitor to mentor, Niagara College hairstyling instructor Julia Falvo has been participating in the Skills Ontario competition for a number of years.

The 2010 Niagara College graduate said she first competed in Skills Ontario competitions at a high school level, then while she was attending college, followed by her years working in the field before beginning as a teacher at the college last September.

Last year she placed fifth in the progressive women’s cut and style category at the international level in Seoul, South Korea.

This year she was a mentor in the competition instead.

“It’s a really nice way to give back,” she said.

She said when she was competing she had a teacher there mentoring her as well, and it made a big difference. Being able to be the one to do that for someone else now is rewarding for her.

She said she’s often asked why she does it when she doesn’t get any monetary payment, but her mind isn’t on the money. It’s on the students. She wants them to have the same opportunity to compete that she did.

One of her students, Dawsyn Pringle, walked away with a gold medal in hairstyling and is off to Winnipeg to compete at the next level.

As for Falvo, even though she wasn’t competing, she still received an award.

Falvo is the recipient of the first ever Skills Ontario Alumni Award. Its criteria states it is given to someone who encourages growth, is a role model and believes in Skills Ontario. The recipient is also someone dedicated to “upholding their knowledge and experience” as a past competitor who placed at a national and international level.

Falvo said being the recipient of this award is wild enough, but to be the first-ever recipient of the award is even more mind-blowing. She said she’s very humbled and felt that many others were much more deserving than she was.

As for why she believes so much in the Skills Ontario competition, she said it comes down to how well it is run and the opportunities it gives to students and people in the field, especially women.

She called hairstyling as a skilled trade an “obvious choice” for females, but noted how over the years the number of women competing in other skilled areas, such as construction or engineering, has grown.

“Competition is a scary thing for most people, but I think it’s important,” she said, adding that she would encourage anyone who is thinking of going into skilled trades to do it.

