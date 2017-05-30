Bridge build almost done

There’s only about one more month of traffic delays to endure before the new Burgoyne Bridge can be scratched off Niagara Region’s to-do list.

“We’re targeting the end of June,” said Ron Tripp, the municipality’s public works commissioner.

“It had a bit of a slow spring, just because it’s wet, and everybody can appreciate that.”

Despite the rainy weather, Tripp said contractors are working in earnest on “finishing touches.”

But that means continuing lane closures on the bridge in the weeks to come.

Tripp said lane closures on Highway 406 — originally expected to last until the end of May to accommodate work taking place at the base of the bridge — ended a week ahead of schedule.

“But above, on the top of the structure, in order to do the work safely there’s going to be intermittent lane closures, so basically traffic in one direction controlled by flagging,” he said. “You can’t really assign a rigid schedule to it. It’s going to be as required for the nature of the work.”

There’s nothing unusual about that. He said motorists have had to contend with those intermittent lane closures across the new bridge since before Christmas.

Tripp said the work to be done includes landscaping and a park development at Bellevue Terrace, the restoration of the wooded area within the valley below the span, the reinstatement of the Merritt Trail, and the transitions at either end of the bridge, just tying off the final works of the asphalt and the curbs.

The work also includes pedestrian plazas at two corners of the bridge, included park benches that have already been installed.

When it’s all done, it will be an iconic bridge in downtown St. Catharines.

“It was intended to be more than just a bridge. Certainly it’s going to have a very significant civic presence, both in the esthetic of the bridge and the amenities around it as well,” Tripp said.

“We have to do the work and we have to do it safely. But once it’s done, everyone’s going to enjoy the final product.”

Despite a “misconception” among some regional councillors about cost overruns that led to a $500,000 forensic audit of the project by Deloitte Canada earlier this year as well as an Ontario Provincial Police investigation, Tripp said the overall price tag for the bridge remains within the $93-million figure approved by regional council in January 2014.

“I’ve tried for the last three years to provide clarity around the budget versus expectations, and haven’t succeeded, so I’ll just leave it at that,” Tripp said.

Although there have been discussions about a celebration to coincide with the final completion of the bridge, Tripp said there are no definitive plans yet.

