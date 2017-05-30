ADOPT A PET: Get Lionel on track with a new home

Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information, call the LCHS at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions: $50 Kittens (2-4 months old): $100. Rabies vaccine is included. Dog & cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic. Please email clinic@lchs.ca or call 905-688-0767 ext. 3.

Cats

Milo: domestic shorthair, male, 11½ years old

Zippy: domestic shorthair, female, two years old

Oscar: domestic longhair, male, three years old

Fred: domestic longhair, male, six years old

Oreo: domestic shorthair, female, eight months old

Lionel: domestic longhair, male, two years old

Hailey: domestic shorthair, female, 8½ years old

Manny: domestic shorthair, male, adult/senior

Polly: domestic shorthair, female, eight years old

Baron: domestic medium hair, male, 1½ years old

Xavier: domestic shorthair, male, one year old

Dogs

Thor: Boxer mix, male, two years old

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home.

Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat

Mabel: eight weeks old, female, long hair, grey looking for a loving home

Jackson: eight weeks old, male, black short hair, adorable

Bella: eight weeks old, female, long hair, grey and white, a real cutie

Daisy: eight weeks old, female, short hair, light grey tabby, scared but sweet, needs some TLC