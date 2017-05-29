Promising future for Niagara Folk Arts Festival

The Niagara Folk Arts Festival ended on a high note Sunday with the grand re-opening of Robertson Hall, also known as the “Robby.”

Organizers are extremely pleased with the festival that spans 23 days with open houses and events across Niagara.

Niagara Folk Arts executive director Jeff Burch said it was a great season.

“Last year we saw a big spike at our open houses and another little jump this year.

“Things are heading in the right direction. I was at 25 of the 30 events — it’s incredible that almost every single one of them was packed.”

He attributed much of the success to a refocus of funding and support for the local cultural associations.

He estimated about 1,000 people turned out to the Slovenian open house at Lipa Park, and the Greek community made 2,500 meals for its event.

“That’s what people love, going to the open houses,” said Burch.

Looking towards the future and the 50th anniversary of the festival, Folk Arts staff have already started planning and are looking for some feedback from this year’s festival.

“We’ve got some ideas like creating a museum of the festival. We’ve got lots of material, pictures, newspaper clippings, things like that, so we want to put together an area for people to stroll through next year and also some special events through the festival.”

Burch said Robertson Hall is becoming the hub for the Folk Arts Festival.

“We’ve spent the last several years fixing up this facility, which fell into disrepair.

“Staff raised money through bingos and other fundraising events and a lot of volunteer work.”

In addition to some fresh paint and cosmetics, the biggest change is theatre equipment and a 50-seat theatre in the lower hall.

“It’s a social enterprise, and it allows us funding that creates self-sustainability.”

The kitchen has been redone with a full-time caterer.

The Carousel Players theatre company is running a summer student program and will use the venue for rehearsal.

“Most people don’t realize most of the city’s large festivals originated here, Strutt, Veg Fest and In the Soil started here,” said Burch. “So this has been an incubator for many years.”

Burch said the cultural organization continues to branch out and become more regional.

“It’s a good thing. We’re stronger when were all together. The stronger Folk Arts is, the more we can support everyone.”

“You saw four new open houses this year and possibly a few next year in Welland, so it’s becoming a truly regional festival again.”

btymczyszyn@postmedia.com

Twitter: @bobtym