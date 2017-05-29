Port man up for award

Port Colborne’s Jack O’Neil will receive a fire safety award for outstanding contributions to fire protection and prevention in the province, says a release from from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council.

The award will be presented Thursday, June 1 in Toronto.

After a fatal fire in December of last year, in which four family members died, O’Neil began a personal journey to promote fire safety in the community, the release says.

“O’Neil is a retired volunteer firefighter known for his involvement in the community. On his own initiative, he visited several community businesses and placed fire safety messages adjacent to cash registers, on front doors and windows, inserted them into church agendas, and into the Friends Over 55.”

The release says O’Neil approached Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Service’s fire prevention officer Scott Lawson to initiate a school poster competition, and he personally funded the prizes.

Seven schools in the Port Colborne area participated in the poster competition and added fire safety to their curriculum. The poster competition has since spread to five other municipalities in Niagara Region.

In addition, O’Neil made a personal donation of $1,700 to help pay for smoke alarms for those who require assistance with the purchase these life-saving devices, the release says.

“Jack is genuinely passionate and concerned about life safety in his community,” says Ross Nichols, chair of the Fire Marshal’s public fire safety council. “His actions in the wake of tragedy have had a widespread impact, educating community residents about how to protect themselves, their loved ones and their properties from fire.”