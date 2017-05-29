Petrowski asked to resign over porn email

After a pornographic image was sent to more than 100 people from his government email Monday afternoon, St. Catharines regional councillor Andy Petrowski is being asked to resign from office.

In an emailed statement, regional chair Alan Caslin called the incident "reprehensible and the conduct is completely unacceptable for a regional councillor," and said he had spoken directly to Petrowski to ask him to step down.

Caslin was responding to a "reply all" email sent from Petrowski's regional account to a message from regional staff about lane closures on the Burgoyne Bridge.

The message from Petrowski's account included an image of a naked blonde woman sitting a stool with her legs spread open.

Caslin, who refused multiple interview requests from The Standard Monday, does not indicate how Petrowski responded to his request. Petrowski also did not respond to questions about resigning.

More to follow shortly.