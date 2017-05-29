Me to We speaker inspires students

“I never thought I was different until I went out in public, and when I went out in public, they made me feel different.”

This is one of the first things motivational speaker Spencer West shared with E.L. Crossley Secondary School and grades 7 and 8 Winger Public School students and other guests gathered in the gymnasium at the Pelham high school Monday afternoon.

West, originally from the United States but now living in Toronto, shared with the room of roughly 800 people how he was born with a genetic disease that compromised the muscles in his legs, eventually leading to full amputation just below his pelvis.

He now gets around by walking on his hands or by wheelchair and he shares that with people to demonstrate anything is possible.

He said doctors told him and his parents he would never be able to do anything himself and never be a contributing member of society because of the disease and subsequent removal of his legs.

Even going to school presented him with this same sort of defeatist attitudes because the school he went to put forth the message that in order to be successful, a student needed to do well academically and athletically. Although he joined cheerleading, others still had something negative to say, pointing out how it wasn’t a team with disabilities.

“I realized that no matter what I did, it would never be good enough,” he told the students. “So I had to make a choice and I chose not to care what people think.”

Taking on that philosophy, he’s been driven to do what he can to help others.

He visited Kenya in 2008 to build schools and help the communities, he’s “redefined possible” by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with friends in 2012, and he’s shared his message with thousands of people at speaking engagements and concerts.

“I never set out to be an inspiration. I just wanted to make the world a better place with the gifts I’ve been given,” said the Me to We speaker.

Judging by the many students who flocked to West after he was done speaking to take selfies and ask questions, he’s an inspiration anyway.

One student, Mitchell Rumboldt a Grade 10 E.L. Crossley student who uses a wheelchair, had the opportunity to speak with West one-on-one for a few moments after the event. He said he spoke with him about struggles and learning to deal with pain.

To him, having someone like West come to speak at his school is motivational and helps with getting through problems because it gives him a “second outlook on life.”

West said he wants to make the world better and help people realize that even though we’re all individuals, we’re connected through a global community and have to play our part to make a positive contribution.

He recognized the students of E.L. Crossley for the work their Interact We Club has done to help others in the community. He said he makes an effort to get out to schools to personally thank them for what they are doing because youths are “unsung heroes” who need to know what they’re doing matters.

Club teacher adviser Karen Chcoski was thrilled at the opportunity to have West come speak at the school. She said the school won the chance when she and fellow teacher Sharon Keller went to a We Day event and had their bracelet number selected.

She admires West for the way he can captivate an audience and empower people.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune

What is Me to We

Me to We, founded in 2008, is an organization that encourages people to shift their thinking from “me” to “we” to make a difference in the global community. The organization’s website indicates that its goals are to empower people to become change agents and leaders. It also offers volunteer opportunities to travel to developing countries to make a difference in people’s lives. Through its non-profit partner We Charity, formerly known as Free the Children, the organization has helped build schools and provide other resources for developing countries.