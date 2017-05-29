Master plan on council agenda

Those are some of the comments made on the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s Lakefront Conservation Areas Master Plan, to be presented to Wainfleet council Tuesday night.

Mitchell Avis, of MHBC Planning Urban Design and Landscape Architecture, will be before council to review the status and process of the plan, present changes to conceptual plans for each property in the township, and present the draft master plans and receive input.

MHBC and TCI Management Consultants were hired by the conservation authority to complete a master plan for Long Beach Conservation Area, a parcel of the former Easter Seals property, Morgan’s Point Conservation Area, and Wainfleet Wetlands/Quarry.

Surveys and stakeholder meetings started in 2016, and a public meeting was held in April of this year to review the draft master plan.

Avis’ presentation says more than 270 people were engaged as part of the public consultation process.

Comments were received on plans for each of the areas, and four general areas of improvement emerged for each. Those areas included: branding and image, physical improvements, natural improvements, and recreation.

Moving a zip line operation from Long Beach to Wainfleet Wetlands/Quarry was one of the comments received during the process, as was having cable wakeboarding at the quarry. Keeping things natural and protecting natural features was also suggested by the public for some of the areas.

“Over 50 recommendations have been provided. Themes for each property have been developed to identify the intended programming,” the presentation says.

The final draft master plan will be presented to the conservation authority board sometime in June.

Wainfleet’s council meeting starts at 7 p.m. in council chambers at township hall, 31940 Highway 3.