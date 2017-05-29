Kacey Lynn Memorial Jamboree back for 35th year

Thirty-five years later and people are still gathering to remember Kacey Lynn Rainville.

Kacey Lynn died in 1988 at the age of five after a four-and-a-half year battle with cancer. A fund was set up in her name and each year the community gathers to raise money for that fund.

In charge of setting up the jamboree each year is Mary Dolan, who said she had the opportunity to meet Kacey Lynn a few times.

She said the funds raised go to help pay the medical-related expenses of Niagara children.

A pamphlet about the Kacey Lynn Fund states it was originally started to help Kacey Lynn’s family and other families like it in the area and has continued on since that time.

The fund committee hosts three events during the year, the second of which is the jamboree.

This year it takes place on Sunday at Auberge Richelieu on River Road in Welland. The public is invited to come to the event, which takes place between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The event is family-friendly and includes music, magic, food, face painting and an inflatable, among several other activities.

There will also be three cakes — one in honour of Kacey Lynn, one to celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial anniversary and a third to celebrate Welland’s 100th anniversary.

Children under 16 have free admission to the event while adult tickets are $5. Tickets are available at the door and the Kacey Lynn Fund committee is also selling tickets at the community booth near the customer service desk at Seaway Mall.

More information about the jamboree and the fund is available by calling Dolan at 905-735-9526.

The Hope Centre in Welland, which helps administer the fund, also has information about it. The centre can be reached by calling 905-788-0744.

