FILM HOUSE: Maliglutit — real myth in the north

In 2001, director Zacharias Kunuk released Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner, the first film written, directed and acted entirely in Inuktitut.

The film was a sensation. It out-sold all Canadian films the year of its release, bettering the popular comedy Men With Brooms.

It was the first — and still the only — Canadian film to win the Camera d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kunuk’s Maliglutit — a straight translation of Searchers — is based on the classic western of 1956 starring John Wayne and Natalie Wood. Directed by John Ford, The Searchers is considered one of the greatest westerns ever made, landing on many tops-of-all-time film lists.

While The Searchers revolves around a war between settlers and the Comanche in West Texas, Maliglutit centres on an all-Inuit conflict set in the post-contact Arctic of 1913 with rifles, oil lamps and other traded tools. For Kunuk and co-director Natar Ungalaaq (co-writers of the film along with Norman Cohn) The Searchers is a touchstone for an unforgiving and lawless world rife with meaningless violence.

Maliglutit is about as existential as filmmaking gets. And magnificent for it. It’s a film that demands to be experienced on the big screen with its spellbindingly broad shots of a sublime frozen landscape and a haunting soundtrack that largely features Tanya Tagaq, (the Inuit throat singer who recently performed at FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre). Some critics are claiming that with Maliglutit, and other films that Kunuk and his team have created, we’re seeing the creation of another film genre: The Northern.

In keeping with its existential themes, Maliglutit is notable for the struggles its characters endure just to survive. The effort to accurately depict Inuit life more than a hundred years ago obviously preoccupied the filmmakers and the rewards of their work are indisputable. Relying on knowledge of dress, custom and language preserved in the living consciousness of the Inuit, the film is a blend of feature and intimate documentary.

Kunuk, a veteran filmmaker in the exceptional northern environment, said his cast and crew faced the coldest weather he’s experienced while making this film. Shot near Igloolik in the Foxe Basin of the Qikiqtaaluk Region of Nunavut, the frostbite on the actors faces is real and cameras were wrapped in sheepskin in order to operate in near to –50 C temperatures. Even north of 60, this drastic cold was uncommon and related to climate change, an issue that Kunuk as a founder of the Inuit Knowledge and Climate Change Project actively works to draw world attention to.

Like the film it is inspired by, Maliglutit is a revenge tale of senseless violence wherein women are kidnapped and archetypically good and evil men fight for them, yet the portrayal of violence is distinct from common Hollywood depictions. There are no cartoonish wallops as fists collide with jaws or barrages of bullets zipping through the air — though the lead character has a rifle, he has only three bullets and he uses one to fell caribou. This is not to say the assaults in the film aren’t brutal, they’re just more as they actually are — blurry affairs with grasping and grunting and without impossible, choreographed haymakers being exchanged. Like everything in this film, the violence is more real.

The conviction to telling a ‘real’ story is what makes Maliglutit remarkable. While Hollywood myth-making — especially the western — falsified and rewrote the facts of history to fit the sense of self their creators had, Maliglutit is an unembellished ‘real’ story that through a passion for authentic telling is imbued with the power of a great myth.

Maliglutit screens at the PAC Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday at 7 p.m. The Film House will screen John Ford’s The Searchers Sunday, June 18, at 4 p.m. as part of the Go West Series sponsored by the Merchant Ale House.

The Film House

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul Street, St. Catharines, 905-688-0722

Listings for May 30 to June 5

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened: Wednesday 8 p.m.

Maliglutit: Thursday 8 p.m., Friday 7 p.m

I, Daniel Blake: Friday 9:30 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 7 p.m.

Maudie: Sunday 4 p.m.

Babe: Saturday 4 p.m. (as part of Veg Fest Niagara)

Eating You Alive: Saturday 9:30 p.m. (as part of Veg Fest Niagara)

Admission: $7 members, $9 general

For tickets and more information, visit FirstOntarioPAC.ca