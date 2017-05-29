A collision between a sedan and a school bus at approximately 8:45 a.m. blocks the road at the railroad tracks on East Main Street in Welland on Monday. Niagara Regional Police say the driver of the car, a 27-year-old female, rear-ended the bus and has been charged with careless driving. EMS attended the scene and assessed those involved for minor injuries. Laura Barton/Welland Tribune/Postmedia News