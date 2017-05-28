Zavitz leading A Stroll Around Silvertown

Sherman Zavitz, the city’s official historian, will lead a free historical walking tour of the Silvertown neighbourhood Sunday, June 4, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The tour is called Silverware, School Books and Skates: A Stroll Around Silvertown.

“We’re going to be starting at the corner of Bridge Street and River Road, so we’ll be talking a bit about the history of the bridges there that go back to 1848,” said Zavitz.

He said the tour will move down River Road, where participants will learn about the Whirlpool Rapids and the efforts over the years to make that into an attraction.

“It is now a very prominent attraction.”

Zavitz said people will learn about the Glenview Mansion, which was built in 1870 off Buttrey Street by a prominent contractor at the time, John Drew.

“It was his home and later owned by several other prominent individuals here over the years,” he said.

“It eventually developed into a large estate of some almost 80 acres in size. It was a large farm with cattle and horses and … very much a social centre, too, for a number of years.”

Zavitz said he will talk about some of the buildings that used to be in the area, such as an ice-skating rink and an early YMCA.

“Also where the Buddhist temple is, that was the site of a silverware factory for a long time.”

He said the factory was famous for their 1847 Roger Brothers line of silverware.

“They established a factory on the site where the Buddhist Temple is back in 1911 and they were there for quite a few years.”

Zavitz said just a few years before that, the area immediately to the north of the plant opened as a subdivision.

“A lot of the workers at International Silver decided it would be very handy to live almost next door to the plant, so they bought lots in that subdivision, to the point where so many silverware workers were living there while the area became known as Silvertown,” he said.

“It was sort of a little community unto itself. It was part of the city, but still a bit of a tucked away area.”

He said that’s why the area is known as Silvertown as opposed to its more formal name, Glenview.

“Silvertown was sort of a catchphrase.”

Zavitz said this will be the first of two walking tours he has scheduled for this year. Another tour is scheduled for Sept. 10 about Chippawa.

“Last year we had about 100 (people) on the spring walking tour.”

Zavitz said in the past, he has led walking tours of the Battle of Lundy’s Lane, Clifton Hill, Stamford Green, Morrison Street/Stanley Avenue, and Main Street/Ferry Street, to name just a few.

“Each has its own sort of history or its tales to tell.”

He said the reaction from participants is “usually pretty positive.”

“People like this sort of thing, it seems, and I do, too. It’s a pleasure to lead people around because most who come are rather enthusiastic about it and curious. We get some good exercise in as well as learning a little bit about the city’s history.”

To register for the June 4 tour, visit survey.niagarafalls.ca/s/nfwalkingtour.

