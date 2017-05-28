Walk raises money for dog guides

While there were many people out walking their dogs in Sunday’s warm weather, one group of dog walkers was gathered for a good cause.

Roughly 15 people brought their dogs, big and small, to the annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides event hosted by the Fenwick Lions.

Lions member Ken Suthons said the walk is part of a larger initiative by the Lions Foundation of Canada to raise funds to help people with disabilities get dog guides.

“It gives the recipient the independence and freedom to get out into public again,” he said.

As a club that serves the public, he said the Lions want to do what they can to help mitigate what is otherwise a minimum $25,000 expense to get a dog, and to get people out of their homes so they can start living life again.

He explained the high price includes the training, veterinary costs and cost of care for the dog before it’s given to a person in need. The dogs are provided to those who apply for one at no cost to them.

The dogs that the Lions raise money for are trained to help people with vision and hearing issues, those who suffer from seizures, diabetes or autism, and those who have other physical and medical disabilities.

Suthons said dogs to help people with autism are most in demand at this moment and it’s difficult for the Lions to keep up.

He said the Lions do many fundraisers throughout the year to contribute to the dog guides, and the Pet Valu walk is one of them. It’s the fifth year the Fenwick Lions have been a part of it, he said, but the first year that Pet Valu has come on as a national sponsor, he said. In the past the walk was sponsored by Purina.

The walk began at Centennial Park in Fenwick in the midst of the Fenwick Lions Carnival at noon and then the group took a short walk through town before returning for some refreshments. Those who participated registered for the walk beforehand and started collecting funds to donate.

Suthons told the group before they started walking they had raised a total of $2,065 this year. He also told the group they’ve trained seven dogs with their efforts; one of the dogs is even featured on national posters for the walk.

More information about the walk is available at walkfordogguides.com.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twtiter: @LBartonTribune