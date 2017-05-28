Stepping back in time at pie social

The town crier declared Sunday Arabella’s Tea Room Day in Port Colborne.

Thomas Pekar stood on the porch of Arabella’s Tea Room at Port Colborne Marine and Heritage Museum, telling people who gathered about the tea room, which was originally just a small rental house built in 1915.

Over a hundred years later, the museum has taken on sharing that heritage and the way of life as it would have been then with the people of Port Colborne.

Michelle Mason, assistant curator with the museum, said the event, the 33rd annual Arabella’s Pie Social and History Fair, was well attended and had plenty to do for everyone to enjoy.

“People absolutely love the tea room,” she said, which she attributed to the relaxed and casual setting it provides.

Visitors had the chance to dress up in period clothing, see how women would spin wool, watch blacksmith demonstrations and to socialize. Eventgoers even had the chance play croquet with Arabella.

Many people visited the historical buildings and the tea room and, of course, there was pie to be had as well. Mason said throughout the rest of the year, biscuits are what is served, but for the launch of the season it’s always pie.

Mason said the event is always popular because it’s an opportunity for the community to visit all of what’s on the museum site in one day. Children are often particularly fascinated at the event, she said, because they probably have never seen a lot of what the museum has to show.

According to the city’s website, the tea room began in 1977 and features an Edwardian era theme to keep the atmosphere as authentic as possible.

Mason said the museum raises funds for the tea room throughout the year.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune