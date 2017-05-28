SIU investigating Falls motel incident

Investigators from the province’s Special Investigations Unit are in Niagara Falls to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident at a motel early Saturday morning.

According to preliminary information, the SIU suggests Niagara Regional Police received a call for a disturbance at a motel on Lundy's Lane near Kalar Road around 4 a.m.

Officers arrived and interacted with several people.

A 42-year-old man from St. Catharines was arested.

After his arrest, the man was taken to hospital and treated for a serious head injury.

The SIU said it has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator as part of this incident.

The SIU is appealing to anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The unit is also encouraging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Under the Police Services Act, the director of the SIU must consider whether an officer has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation; depending on the evidence, lay a criminal charge against the officer, if appropriate or close the file without any charges being laid; and report the results of any investigations to the Atorney General.