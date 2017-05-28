Robbery at Falls hotel

Four Montreal-area residents have been charged in relation to a robbery at a Niagara Falls hotel.

Niagara Regional Police said they responded to a robbery at a hotel within the casino district on April 2.

Police said the victim informed them that several suspects forced his door open and violently assaulted him. The suspects removed several belongings from the victim prior to leaving the area on foot.

Detectives from the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Branch took over the probe and were able to identify four suspects.

Gabriel Osorio-Interiano, 20, Sergio Hernandez-Cruz, 22, Samuel Osorio, 19, and Dollee Thach, 18, have all been charged with break and enter commit robbery.

Hernandez was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Police said they have since been released from custody with several conditions they are to abide by.