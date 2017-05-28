Marineland mourning death of walrus

Marineland has announced the death of one of its walruses.

The Niagara Falls theme park says its marine-mammal care team is mourning the passing of Sonja, who died suddenly late Thursday when the park closed.

In a news release, Marineland said Sonja was under veterinary care for symptoms of an unknown illness, but her death came as a surprise.

Sonja came to Marineland in 2004 and the theme park said she lived a life “full of enrichment and along with Zeus, Smooshi, Apollo and Buttercup, Sonja left her mark on the millions of children and families who got to know her and learn about walruses through their interactions with her at Marineland.”

“Sonja thrived in her home at Marineland.”

The park said Zeus, Smooshi, Apollo and Buttercup continue to be monitored by members of the marine-mammal care team and its veterinarian.

Marineland said none of them appear to have concerning medical issues.

A detailed medical examination of Sonja's cause of death has been performed and results are expected within the next two weeks, said the park.

A full medical autopsy report regarding the circumstances of her death will be provided to the Animal Care Committee pursuant to new Ontario Marine Mammal Care regulations.