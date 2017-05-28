613 army cadets pass inspection

The 613 Lincoln and Welland Regiment Army Cadet Corps stood tall for inspection at Pelham Arena Saturday afternoon.

It was the 40th annual ceremonial review for the cadet corps. Major Jacques Bouchard, J1 administration at Regional Cadet Support Unit, which is a provincial organization, came to inspect the ranks.

“At the end of each year we have a parade like this to celebrate their accomplishments throughout the year,” said commanding officer Capt. Carrie Shanessy.

She described what the cadets were doing as a graduation parade and said every cadet unit participates in this ceremony.

The 613 Lincoln and Welland Regiment cadets marched into the arena, where various dignitaries and a small crowd waited for them. Bouchard proceeded to walk up and down the lines inspecting each cadet and once that was done there were also a number of awards given out for feats like marksmanship and community involvement.

Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn expressed his appreciation for the work the cadets do in the Pelham community, using the April Vimy Ridge 100th anniversary memorial ceremony, which was organized and put on by the cadets, as an example.

Niagara West–Glanbrook MPP Sam Oosterhoff was also in attendance to present an award and impart a message to the cadets.

He shared how he was a cadet himself, serving with the 62 Phantom Squadron Air Cadets in Grimsby. He called the ceremony a pinnacle moment for the cadets.

He encouraged the groups to take the lessons they’ve learned — sacrifice, teamwork, discipline — as cadets with them throughout life.

“If you take these values and take these opportunities and carry them with you to school, take them with you to the workforce, post-secondary education, I promise you, you will go very far,” he said.

To cap off the day, the cadets demonstrated some of the skills they had learned by performing skits for the audience. A bivouac team demonstrated setting up a camp, an expedition team demonstrated what they would do if separated in a forest and what to do if one of their group was injured, a drill team showed off a routine and the corps’ biathlon team, which is new, demonstrated cross-country skiing and shooting at a target.

The crowd also learned what some of the cadets were going to do over the summer and into the future if they were graduating, which include heading to post-secondary schools and continuing with cadet training over the summer at various locations. Master Warrant Officer Owen Lachapelle, for example, is heading to the United Kingdom on an exchange.

“No matter where you are headed this summer, I hope that you’ll continue to strive for excellence,” Bouchard told the cadets.

