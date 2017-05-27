Weekend training exercise on Lake Erie

The Port Colborne Marine Auxiliary Rescue will be out on Lake Erie for training exercises today.

Norm Dashwood, unit commander of POCOMAR, said the yearly search and rescue training exercise gives volunteer and professional Canadian Coast Guard units the chance to take on scenarios they would normally deal with in real rescue situations.

“We’ll be running through simulated search and rescue exercises,” he explained, but added they never know what they’re going to face since the exercises are always different.

The training also gives the two sets of units the chance to work together, which he said doesn’t happen too often.

“It’s an opportunity for the coast guard to see how the volunteers are responding,” said Dashwood.

The department of defense will also be a part of the exercise with a C-130 Hercules aircraft and Griffon Helicopters, and he said the Fort Erie Fire Department is participating this year, too.

Every unit will be doing something different, but it will all be part of a coordinated search. The Hercules, for instance, might drop rescue supplies or smoke canisters that vessels will have to retrieve.

The exercise is set to run between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today. Dashwood said POCOMAR will be launching from Port Colborne, but the exercise takes place on eastern Lake Erie between Port Maitland and Fort Erie.

