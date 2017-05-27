Transit changes, improvements in Falls

Several changes are being implemented at Niagara Falls Transit this year.

They include more peak half-hour service; the elimination of bidirectional transfers; an increase in fares; and the creation of a customer-service hub at Dorchester Road and Morrison Street.

Bob Chambers, manager of operations for transit services, said as of May 8, morning and afternoon peak 30-minute service was added to routes 101 and 102 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., as well as 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and routes 106 and 107 between 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., as well as 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

He said route 102 starts at the bus terminal and weaves through the city via Morrison Street, goes over to the Dorchester Road and Morrison Street plaza, which is one the main transit hubs, then heads to Main Street, another one of the main hubs. At that point it becomes route 101 and heads to the south end, ending at Niagara Square and back.

Routes 106/107 is a north-south run from Chippawa in through Main Street up through Stamford Centre.

“It will be better connectivity throughout the city,” he said.

“As opposed to 60-minute headways, 30-minute headways will give you better connections along the main connecting corridors, like Lundy’s Lane, for instance, so you’ll be able to connect more often.”

Chambers said the temporary bidirectional transfer incentive program will come to an end May 31.

One-way transfers will still be permitted, however, riders will not be able to make a return trip on a single fare.

“We started the bidirectional transfers when we started the new service, and that was just really a means of having people get used to the service and not penalizing them for not knowing the service,” he said.

“It gave them the opportunity to get on a bus at Queen Street, come up the main street and within the hour be able to get back on the bus at Main Street and go to Queen Street. We kind of did it as an interim basis to help people get used to the system.”

Chambers said fares will increase across the spectrum, effective July 3.

Single adult fares will rise by 25 cents.

He said it’s the first time the city has raised its fares in about five years.

“With the added service, it’s just to kind of offset some of our losses.”

Chambers said by the fall, a retail kiosk will be created at the Morrison/Dorchester shopping centre, providing riders the opportunity to speak with a customer service representative, purchase transit passes and inquire about other city services.

“We needed a proper lunch facility and washroom facility for our operators at Dorchester/Morrison, which is one of our main hubs,” he said.

“A lot of our shifts will … have their lunches there, and some will begin and end there as well.”

These changes and improvements are part of Niagara Falls Transit’s ongoing plan to revise its routing and scheduling, which started in 2014 to better service and make it more convenient for riders.

The city is in phase three and more than 50 per cent of routes now have peak, half-hour service.

Earlier this year, director of transportation services Karl Dren said since 2014, ridership has increased by 16 per cent.

“At first when we changed the system over, obviously the ridership went down. That’s what happens — you put in a brand new system and it takes a while for people to get used to it,” said Chambers, adding ridership has increased as people became more familiar with the changes.

“Last year we added some half-hour headways on our night service and our Sunday service and the routes we added on … we’re probably looking at about a five per cent increase in ridership since we did that alone, so we expect at least the same, hopefully, with this added service as well.”

