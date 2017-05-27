Springlicious underway in downtown Niagara Falls

The 11th annual Springlicious festival is underway in downtown Niagara Falls.



After kicking off Friday evening, Queen Street started to fill up with people Saturday at noon, as visitors enjoyed the many vendors and attractions.



"We come here every year," said Niagara Falls resident Rachel Webb, who brought her four-year-old son, Logan, to the event Saturday.



"He likes hot dogs and ice cream and doing all the games. He wins toys every time he comes."



Kim and Emily Barton, who moved to Niagara from Caledonia in October, attended their first ever Springlicious Saturday.



"We have an antique car down the road here and we saw there was a festival going on, so we thought we'd try it out," said Kim, who lives in Dain City.



"Lots of stuff to eat, lots of good bands, hopefully. There's a good variety."



Their Newfoundland dog was a big hit with visitors.

"Hudson, our dog here, he just loves meeting people," said Kim.



Niagara Falls resident Maggie Carson brought her niece, Skyler, to Springlicious, who took a particular liking to Hudson.



"We're actually going on the rides. We just finished eating lunch and now she's stopping every dog."



Cody Williams, who just moved back to Niagara Falls and has missed the last four Springlicious events, was impressed with how the event has evolved over time.



"They made it bigger … more rides," he said, watching his two sons, Thiago and Tyson, on a carnival ride.



"They like playing the games, too."



The free festival started at 5 p.m. Friday and was supposed to shut down for the night at 11 p.m.



But Niagara Regional Police were forced to end the night early, at 9 p.m., after altercations occurred between a group of high-school students.



The Mayor's Youth Advisory Committee hosted a Schoolapalooza event Friday evening.



"It was just disturbances after disturbances, so the organizers asked us to come in and we brought in officers from all over the region and shut them down (early)," said Staff Sgt. David Shennan.



"No charges were laid that I have been advised of."

He said no major injuries were reported.



Springlicious continues until 11 p.m. Saturday, before opening again Sunday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.



The festival features more than 70 food, drink, culture, arts and fashion vendors and more than 30 local music acts.



Thunder Bay's eclectic Coleman Hell is scheduled to be the festival's headliner on Saturday, following Lowest of the Low last year.



Springlicious began in 2007 as a way to bring crowds back to downtown. The first year featured a free concert by April Wine, and over the next decade it has maintained its popularity among locals.



For more information, visit springlicious.ca.

