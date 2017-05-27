Sparrow Lakes facing foreclosure

Anyone heading out to Sparrow Lakes Golf Club who hoped to enjoy some tee time over the past several days will have been met with pylons across the driveways and a notice of foreclosure posted on the clubhouse door and kiosk window.

Dated May 17, the notice says that the property, a 36-hole golf course on either side of South Pelham Road in Welland, has been foreclosed upon.

Rob Dunn, general manager and head professional at Sparrow Lakes, said the owners of the property have no comment at this time.

“They would like to talk to (The Tribune) when they do reopen so that they can explain some things,” he said in a voicemail left with the newspaper on Friday, although there is no indication of when that might be.

Court documents show 992548 Ontario Inc., represented by Bruce Smith of Lancaster, Brooks and Welch Barristers and Solicitors in Welland, issued a statement of claim (mortgage action—foreclosure) for the property on March 30.

Smith said on Friday he could not disclose the exact identity of his client or make a comment on his or her behalf without permission.

The document states 992548 Ontario Inc. claims possession of the mortgaged property, and over $2.2 million is “now due under the mortgage with interest at a rate of 4.0 per cent per year until judgement.”

It also states the owner of the property, 8657181 Canada Inc. based in Toronto, defaulted on a mortgage payment in August 2016 and the default “still continues.”

As per the August 2014 purchase agreement for the property, a defaulted payment entitles 992548 Ontario Inc. to “possession and to foreclosure of the equity redemption in the mortgaged property.”

A copy of the claim was given to Christine (Liping) Tan, one of four directors of 8657181 Canada Inc., on April 2 this year according to an affidavit of service. The other directors, as listed on the Federal Corporation Information page of the Government of Canada website, are Nan Zhang, Xiaoquan Sun and Jason (YiCai) Zhu

Dunn said the owners were having a meeting on Friday afternoon and “everything appears positive.”

Welland Mayor Frank Campion said in a phone interview earlier this week he had no information about the situation at Sparrow Lakes and only heard of it when residents mentioned it to him. Dolores Fabiano, executive director of the Welland/Pelham Chamber of Commerce, echoed that statement in a phone interview Thursday.

According to the court documents, Sparrow Lakes was mortgaged at $2.7 million. The course features two sets of holes, the Heron and the Sparrow. Sparrow Lakes’ website indicates the size of the Heron is 6,765 yards from the back trees, while the Sparrow is 4,909 yards from the back trees.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune