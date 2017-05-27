McCamus brings must-see Madness to Shaw

THE MADNESS OF GEORGE III, by Alan Bennett. Starring Tom McCamus, Jim Mezon and Patrick McManus. Directed by Kevin Bennett. At the Royal George Theatre until Oct. 15. **** (out of five)

The moment new Shaw Festival artistic director Tim Carroll announced casting for the 2017 season, one name leaped off the news release: Tom McCamus in The Madness of George III.

Too good to be true? Nope. He's truly good. Great, actually.

One of the Stratford Festival's key figures in recent years has returned to Shaw after a 29-year absence for a role that requires towering talent to pull off. That McCamus is even better than expected as the mentally ill King should build a buzz that stretches far beyond Shaw's usual circle. This is some special theatre going down at the Royal George.

It's designed to be that way, of course. The original 1991 production was a showcase for the late Nigel Hawthorne, who parlayed the role into a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for the 1994 movie. It's easy to fall into grandstanding with this part, taking liberty with the 'madness' of the title. McCamus is too crafty for that – he takes an already quirky character and makes you doubt whether he's troubled or just eccentric early on, until there's no room for doubt.

At that point, this comedy becomes a sobering look at the horror of mental illness in the late 1780s, when viable treatments included open wounds on the legs to let the illness seep out.

But before we get to the dark stuff, the play is a joyous and interactive affair. As people enter the theatre, some of the cast is already on stage, mingling with the first few rows and – in a cool design twist – patrons sitting in box seats actually on the stage. The fourth wall is non-existent here, as the characters talk to the audience, point to them, even hand them props. These aren't new tricks, of course, but they give the play an intimacy that pays off when things get less jovial.

Which they do when the King's behaviour grows more bizarre. He starts lashing out, goes on non-sensible rants to his minions and wife (played my McCamus' actual wife, Chick Reid), and is a liability in public. As Prime Minister Pitt (Andre Sills) notes, “an ailing king means an ailing government.”

That's fine by the King's oldest son George (Martin Happer), who can't wait for his dad to get dragged off to an asylum so he take over: “My father ruled me like he did The Bostonians, and now this is my Tea Party.”

McCamus just gets more remarkable - and heartbreaking - as he's treated by his circle of hapless doctors, none with a clue how to fix him, but convinced they're right anyway. It isn't until ex-minister Dr. Willis (Patrick McManus) offers to help that his mysterious condition is treated for what it is: Insanity. His crude but effective measures include restraining and muzzling the King whenever he gets too antsy.

Complementing McCamus here are little joys like Ken MacDonald's regal set design, and the still remarkable Jim Mezon in dual roles as Fox and Dr. Baker. If anything, here's a rare opportunity to see two Shaw and Stratford icons share the same stage.

Carroll has several intriguing shows teed up for his debut season with Shaw, and this is the first slam dunk. Missing it would be mad.

