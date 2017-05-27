Jumpstart Day gives kids a chance to play

Participation in physical activity was the focus in Welland’s Canadian Tire parking lot on Saturday.

It was Jumpstart Day, and families that came out had the opportunity to try ball hockey, throwing a baseball, shooting a basketball and even playing badminton with Olympic athlete Charmaine Reid.

Reid said exercising and treating ours bodies right is an important part of life.

“We sit around too much,” she said.

Jumpstart is a charity that raises funds to help families with financial need to give kids the opportunity to participate in sports, which can be costly.

She said getting kids playing and participating in sports isn’t just about health, but also for building skills like teamwork and goal setting, which can be applied in all areas of life.

The Niagara Falls native said something like Jumpstart Day is something that she fully supports because it gives kids the opportunity to be a part of these things. She praised the initiative for how many kids it has helped in Welland and across Niagara.

Reid said she was lucky enough to be able to take part in sports growing up and wants that opportunity for other children, too.

Linda Foest, human resources manager for Canadian Tire in Welland, said this is the eighth year hosting Jumpstart Day activities at the Primeway Drive location.

She said every year Canadian Tire tries to give back to the community and that all of the funds raised in Welland stay in Welland.

“We want to see our community do well,” she explained.

Everything was set up in the store’s parking lot for several hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Foest called Jumpstart Day a day for families to come out and “try everything,” especially since every child has different interests and activities they will resonate with. Something like Jumpstart Day gives little snippets of many options available in the community.

Apart from sports-type activities, there was face painting, inflatables, cheerleading demonstrations and live music. Many present enjoyed snow cones and a barbecue.

According to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart website, Jumpstart Charities first launched in 2005. June is Jumpstart Month and funds will continue to be raised at Canadian Tire locations.

More information about Jumpstart, how to contribute and how to apply for funding is available at jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

