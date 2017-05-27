Damp night for Fenwick Lions Carnival opening

It drizzled on Fenwick’s parade.

The opening event of the Fabulous Fenwick Lions Carnival Friday started under darkening skies but eased into a misty dampness.

Parade organizer Bill King took only a few last minute applications as he lined up about 20 units for the annual Lions Carnival kickoff.

Weather affected the number of children riding bicycles and walking, a popular part of the parade.

For the third time each, a St. Ann Catholic Church’s youth ministry and Zion Free Reform Church entered floats into a Fenwick parade.

Coincidently, each had a Noah’s Ark theme on the wet night.

About 25 rode on each float.

St. Ann youth promoted its Wednesday youth nights. Zion has its Ocean Commotion vacation Bible school coming in August.

A protest group, Names Matter, entered a float resembling a report card.

The group objects to “Wellington Heights”, a name applied by the District School Board of Niagara to a merger of local schools: E.W. Farr Memorial and Pelham Centre elementary schools.

Mayor Dave Augustyn, Pelham town councillors and Niagara West-Glanbrook MPP Sam Oosterhoff walked in the parade handing out treats.

Pelham Citizen of the Year Ron Kore, and his identical twin brother Bob drew double-takes to the Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club unit.

Parade-leading fire trucks from Pelham Fire Station No. 2 in Fenwick sped out of the file with lights flashing to answer a call. It left an antique 1909 hand pumper wagon to continue the firefighters’ role.

Before the parade, the Fenwick Lions held their regular every-second-Friday fish fry.

As a tribute, the Fenwick Lions had a picture of Eleanor Cumming behind the order counter in the Centennial Park. She died on May 18 at age 87. Until the last couple of weeks, the Fenwick Lionness had taken orders and money at the fish fry. She also collected for the annual Fenwick Santa Claus parade.

The Lions carnival continued Saturday and Sunday in Fenwick’s Centennial Park beginning at 8 p.m.

It features a midway, Fenwick Lioness penny sale, pony rides and Niagara Antique Power Association display. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Saturday and a fundraising Walk for Dog Guides on Sunday.

For more information see www.fabulousfenwicklions.org.