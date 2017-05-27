Karling Luciani, winner of the Fonthill Kinsmen’s Paul Bray Memorial Student Volunteer Award, stresses mental health awareness.

This fall, the 18-year-old Welland Centennial Secondary School student council prime minister will begin studies for a bachelor of science in neural science at the University of Guelph.

To help her along, she will receive a $40,000 four-year Guelph President’s Scholarship, which includes a research job in summer at the university.

“We have all been affected by mental health in one way or another,” said Luciani. She chairs the District School Board of Niagara Student Senate and is a DSBN student trustee.

“I’m passionate about all students having a safe environment in their schools.”

Mental health awareness assemblies, anti-bullying weeks and the creation of the Chill Club “for students to spend their lunch in a classroom with relaxing activities to decrease stress” are among her mental health strategies at Centennial.

As a volunteer, she also organized cancer fundraisers, environmental programs and food drives as well as student council activities.

Through the DSBN Student Senate, Luciani became a member of the Ontario Minister of Education’s student advisory council.

Sixty students from across the province talk about curriculum and student issues with the minister.

At the provincial level, “it seems they really care about what students want,” said Luciani

The students are suggesting more life skills training, such as financial literacy, for the high school curriculum.

Although she is good academically (average in the 90s), Luciani said she is not so aware of money matters.

Fonthill and District Kinsmen Club on Thursday said, Karling is the sixth person to receive the student volunteer award. The club gives it out every two years to a student from one of six high schools in the club’s South Niagara coverage area.

Previous winners were: Adrien Dallaire, Confederation, 2007; Rachel Kirkup, Notre Dame, 2009; Emily McCollum, E.L. Crossley, 2011; Sarah Alakas, Centennial, 2013; and Vinay Sharma, Centennial, 2015.

It is named after Fonthill Kin Paul Bray, a 20-year member who suggested the student award and died of cancer in 2009.

Kin publicity director Kevin Twomey said Bray, even when he had cancer, would drive others to appointments when he could.

Paul’s nephew Jacob Bray, a Grade 11 Centennial student, was at Thursday’s announcement. He remembered his uncle as a wilderness canoeist and avid sailor as well as eager volunteer for many causes.

This was the third time a Centennial student has won the award. It will be formally presented at the school’s graduation ceremony in June.

Twomey said Centennial’s success shows its consistency toward promoting volunteerism.

Luciani said during her four years she found the school is always open to the ideas of students for clubs and campaigns.

Vice-principal Jennifer Reid praised the student council prime minister for leadership and caring in her roles at the school.

Luciani has received previous awards including outstanding contribution to Centennial school life, and, the Youth Citizen of the Year award from the Welland/Pelham Chamber of Commerce in 2016.

With the Paul Bray award comes a $1,000 prize to be directed to a charity of the winner’s choice.

She chose McMaster Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network partly for James Pauze, and partly as payback for parents Karen and Paul Luciani.

As a triplet, Karling was delivered at McMaster 18 years ago with the siblings Konnor and Kambrie.

They are more athletic, she said. Kambrie has a track-and-field scholarship to the University of South Florida. Konor, a junior C hockey player, hopes to play for Brock University.

Karling, however, has played on volleyball, basketball, softball, rowing and tennis teams.

The triplets picked related university programs.

“We all have a strong interest in science,” said Karling.