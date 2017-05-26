More accessible housing possible with planning

Can you imagine trying to get around a regular apartment in a wheelchair? The doorways are too narrow, you can’t turn around in the bathroom, your knees won’t go under the sink in the kitchen and bathroom and the overhead kitchen cupboards are useless.

And that’s just the beginning.

I remember someone who had recently gone through a medical situation that put her in a wheelchair saying, “I can’t believe what you people go through!” Now she was one of “you people” and it became very clear to her why we have to do better.

Did you know that there are more than 5,700 active applications for Niagara Regional housing and there are only 7,800 apartments, townhouses or houses available, all of which are occupied? That means that you could wait years for an affordable home. Sixty-three of those applicants require wheelchair access.

I’m told there is a new development of 85 units going up on Carlton Street. How many will be wheelchair accessible, I don’t know, but my question is why can’t they all be wheelchair accessible? Using the concept of universal design every unit would be perfectly fine for everyone. Yes, it would mean that the developer would have to make all the doorways wider, use lever handles all around, modify the kitchen so that there are reachable shelves as well as lower drawers, take the lip off the shower and make the shower head hand-held and adjustable so it can be used either standing or seated and actually reachable when seated. Apartment windows need to be lower so that a seated person can see out, and the balcony should be accessible without the common-place huge lip so that people in wheelchairs can roll out and enjoy — as our balcony may be the only place we have to get outside.

I recently asked the people on my social network who use wheelchairs what they would like to see in an accessible home or apartment. Most of their replies reflected what anyone would want but a few surprised me and it’s good to know that I’m not alone.

How about keyless entry to an open concept floor plan? The only doors would be on the bathroom and bedroom for privacy and they could be pocket doors. And how about an en-suite bathroom as well as a two-piece guest bathroom but both have to be big enough to turn a wheelchair around in. Also in the bathroom, enough room to transfer sideways onto the toilet, low mirrors, a lower counter you can get your knees under to get close for makeup application and plenty of counter space. I don’t know who brought back pedestal sinks but they belong in the past. A kidney-shaped sink that allows you to get right over it or a bump-out sink was suggested.

A reachable thermostat is a must, plus low windows that can be opened when seated, blinds without twist wands and low paddle-style light switches. You need to be able to control your environment.

In the kitchen, low pull-out shelves for pots, pans and bowls and drawers for everything else, a low wall oven, low on-counter stove-top, side-by-side fridge and plenty of counter space plus easy waste disposal makes cooking in a wheelchair easier. The bedroom? Lower clothing rods and shelves in the roll-in closet, touch lighting in the headboard and space to move.

A reachable personal laundry facility would be welcomed by all.

Out of doors – sliding glass doors to a private area where you can just relax without being seen. And how about a mini-pool to float in and a little greenhouse with low plant benches plus covered parking attached to the building. The pool and greenhouse are mostly just dreaming for most but with careful financial planning could be possible. I de-stress totally when tending my plants and my private pocket patio is my only refuge from the world.

Don’t forget the Day of Persons with Disabilities Festival at Heartland Forest in Niagara Falls, Sat. June 3 beginning at 1 p.m. Live music will include Jordan Rutledge, Ji Sharp, Rafik Guirguis, the Bert Cashman Group and the Beer Nuts beginning at 2 p.m. For further information go to idfpwdfestival.com.

