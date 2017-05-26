Lucchetta Homes brings home national award

The developer of Welland’s Residences at Hunters Pointe, Lucchetta Homes, has received the Best Community Development of the Year Award from the Canadian Home Builders’ Association for 2017.

The award recognizes the commitment the company has to using innovative technology. It also recognized the overall excellence of the homes Lucchetta builds as well as the design and construction of them.

According to a release sent out by Lucchetta, this is the first time a Niagara area builder has won the award. The company beat out developments from Alberta, British Columbia and Ottawa.

Lucchetta Homes co-principals Ed and Rob Lucchetta both expressed in the media release the honour they feel at having been given this award and want to share it with the homeowners at Hunters Pointe.

The company also recently won builder of the year from the Niagara Home Builders’ Association.