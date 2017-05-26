Heritage home destroyed by fire

A historic Niagara Falls home, known as the William Leeming House, suffered extensive damaged in a Wednesday night fire.



The Niagara Falls fire department responded to the report of a structure fire on Highland Avenue just after 11 p.m.



Firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival, says a media release from the Niagara Falls fire department. The house was vacant at the time of the fire, says the release.



"With the property being vacant and in a state of disrepair, firefighters had to utilize a defensive attack to get the fire under control," said Deputy Fire Chief Jo Zambito. "Once the fire was under control firefighters were able to make entry to search for any victims. None were found thankfully."



Niagara Regional Police secured the scene once the fire was extinguished so an investigation can occur.



"We will be working with our partners at the Niagara Regional Police and Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management to investigate the origin and cause of this fire," said Zambito.



There are no damage estimates at this time, said the fire department.



The home is believed to have been built in 1820 on a large piece of property that faced Lundy's Lane, and was home to Rev. William Leeming, the founding minister of the Anglican Trinity Parish in Chippawa.



The home was designated under the Ontario Heritage Act in 2002.