Fenwick Lions carnival opens today

It’s set to be a weekend of fun with the Fabulous Fenwick Lions at the service club’s annual carnival.

From today to Sunday, the public is invited to enjoy three days of food, games, raffles, rides and entertainment, all hosted by the Fenwick Lions Club.

Taking place at Centennial Park in Fenwick, the weekend begins at 4 p.m. today and continues until Sunday at 4 p.m.

Today’s activities include the carnival parade, which begins at 7 p.m. at Bethany Christian Reformed Church before heading north on Balfour Street, west on Canboro Road and south on Church Street to end at the park.

Saturday’s events begin at 8 a.m. and include the Niagara Antique Power Association display and pony rides. The evening concludes with fireworks at 10 p.m.

On Sunday the carnival opens up again at 8 a.m. and features raffle draws, the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides and one-price admission for rides all day long.

More information about all the weekend’s activities is available at fabulousfenwicklions.org under the events tab.