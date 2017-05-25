Welland switchin’ to glide for Canada Day

Canada’s 150th birthday will be celebrated in style in downtown Welland.

Stephanie Hicks, executive director of the downtown BIA, said Canada Day will be action packed.

Eventgoers can look forward to a concert at Merritt Park Amphitheatre. Canadian rock band The Kings will be performing, as well as The Madhatters. The Kings, founded in Oakville in 1977, are best known for their song This Beat Goes On/Switchin’ To Glide.

The Welland Canada 150 talent showcase will also be held during celebrations from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Due to the cancellation of Victoria Day events, the talent show will showcase 10 performances. A winner will be crowned at the amphitheatre between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Besides music and a talent show, Hicks said an addition to this year’s event is the use of the canal. There will be free rentals from Welland Canoe Rentals, including stand-up paddle boards, kayak and canoes.

“We need to do more stuff on the canal, so this is a great opportunity to come down and get in the canal,” Hicks said.

She said people can also enjoy jumping into the canal with water inflatables. There will be two water features, the Rodeo Splash and Ice Tower.

Welland Museum will be open 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The museum has its Welland and Pelham a Communities’ Gifts of Heritage exhibit on display.

Merritt Park will have fun for the entire family with inflatables, crafts and face-painting. Along King Street there will be a variety of food trucks.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9:50 p.m. over Main Street Bridge. Hicks said the bridge will be lit up in red and white to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

“We’ve upped the ante of the fireworks display and it’s just going to be outrageous. I have a permanent smile on how awesome Canada Day is going to be.”

The day kicks off at noon. For a full schedule visit www.welland.ca or www.downtownwelland.ca.

