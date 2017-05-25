Concerns over the portrayal of teen suicide in the Netflix’s original series 13 Reasons Why has caught the attention of Niagara school boards.

The show, based on a novel by Jay Asher, tells the story of a high school student who commits suicide in a graphic scene. The story follows how character Hannah Baker faces certain obstacles and how those obstacles impact her decision to end her life.

Niagara Catholic District School Board recently released a statement to parents and guardians addressing some concerns about the show. The release urged parents to have open conversations with their children about mental health.

Education director John Crocco said teachers and staff were sent information about the show in April. Crocco said staff were reminded to let students know they have someone to turn to if they need help.

“There are trusted adults in the school who will be available to help and support them,” Crocco said.

The Canadian initiative Right By You, by Partners for Mental Health, states that about 1.2 million Canadian children and youth are affected by mental illness each year. In Canada 11 people die every day by suicide.

Niagara Catholic and District School Board of Niagara offer mental health services at its schools. Crocco said there is always someone to talk to, whether it’s a chaplain, student adviser or trusted teacher — no child should feel alone.

“It (the show) portrayed those that were helping, including say guidance councillors as an example, in somewhat of a negative portrayal. We want to make sure that doesn’t prevent any student from seeking help,” Crocco said.

DSBN spokesman Brett Sweeney said the public board is concerned with the “glamorization” of suicide.

He said it’s crucial for students dealing with anything to reach out and receive support.

“We want students to feel comfortable asking questions,” he said.

Both school boards have advised teachers not to use the show as a talking point in classrooms. Though, if students have questions, teachers are encouraged to answer and offer options for assistance.

If students have watched the show, Crocco said parents and staff should be open and listen to what students think and say.

Crocco said the Catholic board wanted to reach out to families to ensure the conversation begins at home. He said parents are encouraged to review the show before their children watch it, or watch the show together.

“Talk about the pros and cons of watching the show … talk about the material that is covered,” Crocco said.

Anyone in need of assistance can get help through a local crisis line or mental health helpline at 1-866-531-2600 or at www.mentalhealthhelpline.ca. If there is a mental health emergency call 911.

For information about suicide prevention visit http://suicideprevention.ca.

mallenberg@postmedia.com