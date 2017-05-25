Niagara bees bound for east coast

Niagara is “the most beautiful place maybe in the world” if you’re a bee, said apiarist George Scott.

“Our micro, mini-climate here is so good that we should be maximizing it and supplying the world with bees and hiring out kids to do that,” said Scott, managing director of The Niagara Beeway.

But despite living in the land of milk and honey, Niagara’s bees are not immune to problems that have decimated bee populations worldwide.

Scott said bee populations are declining primarily due to the use of pesticides such as neonicotinoids.

Historically, he said about 80 per cent of bees survive the winter, but “now we’re losing anywhere between 60 and 100 per cent of our bees every year.”

Even deicing solutions used by municipalities to keep roads clear in the winter can have a devastating impact on bee populations, Scott added.

“The costs have gone up tremendously for the big beekeepers,” he said. “They’re full of worry.”

Bees, he added, are also becoming less efficient and producing less honey as a result.

“We’re not getting 100 pounds of honey in a hive anymore, we’re getting 20,” he said.

And unless the problems are resolved, Scott estimated that food prices will likely triple because of the lack of pollination.

Meanwhile, Scott said Niagara’s rural landscapes are quickly disappearing to make way for new homes, eliminating areas where bees once thrived.

“We are paving it as fast as we can,” he said.

Local apiarists, however, are teaming up with industries in the hope of keeping Niagara’s bees safe and healthy.

Scott said his group worked with local beekeepers Welland Apiaries to facilitate an agreement with Ontario Power Generation to allow 800 beehives - each containing about 20,000 bees - to be located at hydro generation sites throughout the region, including Sir Adam Beck and DeCew power stations.

Scott said the OPG sites are close to clean water and “less susceptible to some of the toxicities that are now common everywhere here in Niagara.”

OPG site environmental adviser Meredith Crouch said the initiative also fits in with OPG’s biodiversity plans, adopted for each of its sites.

“It’s important to us to be good community partners, but it’s also important to be good stewards for the environment,” Crouch said, while visiting dozens of beehives at the Sir Adam Beck station, Wednesday.

She said the isolated locations also protect people who might be concerned about getting stung.

“We choose locations away from where people are working,” she said. “We’re relatively isolated from people and industries.”

Scott said his group is currently working to find additional industrial sites for beehives.

And the bees at the power stations will soon have a chance to live up to their busy reputation, too.

This week, those beehives are being loaded aboard transport trucks bound for New Brunswick, about 1,500 kilometers away. The Niagara bees will spend the next month pollinating blueberries for Oxford Frozen Foods – the largest supplier of wild blueberries in the world. Scott said the blueberries in New Brunswick are in bloom and ready for pollination at a time when bees there are just waking up after hibernating for the winter months.

The bees from Niagara, however, are ready to get to work.

“The blueberries come at a time when their bees are not ready. Where our bees are at full strength, and well practices. They’re tackle tested, and healthy,” he said.

“The superb bees that are raised by our beekeepers here in Niagara are loaded onto trucks with competent beekeepers who drive them there and babysit them and put them in the field.”

He said a field of blueberries without bees, relying on wind for pollination, will typically bring in about $4,000.

“You put bees in there and you can make $12,000 an acre. When you’ve got 50,000 acres times $12,000 – you are the exporter from Canada to Europe,” Scott said.

“You are a multi-million-dollar guy and you hire bee guys.”

And at the end of the season, Scott said the local bees will be returned to spend the rest of the year “in one of the most god-blessed beautiful places on the entire planet to do this.”

ABenner@postmedia.com

The Niagara Beeway

George Scott is reaching out to Niagara residents, urging them to contact his organization if they find a swarm of bees.

“We understand that they can get into inconvenient places, but we have methods of taking care of them, and we do that.”

More information is available at www.niagarabeeway.com