MOORE: Older LGBTQ folk matter

Calling all older (however you define it) LGBTQ folk to stand up and be counted.

A new advocacy group, Senior Pride Network Niagara (SPNN), has been up and running for some nine months. Its purpose is to expand and improve programs and services for and with older LGBTQ citizens in the Niagara region. The group is made up of older LGBTQ folk, their allies and representatives of organizations and institutions providing services for older adults. Its convenor is myself, Dick Moore of Port Colborne.

The group is reaching out to older members of the LGBT communities to find out what their issues and concerns are and to begin to address them.

SPNN has a number of ideas including holding events of interest to older LGBTQ folk. Some of the events may be standalone, one time. Others may be road shows that travel across the region stopping in places where there are pockets of older LGBTQ people. We need the help of LGBTQ folk to identify these pockets.

This spring a number of municipalities in the region are celebrating Pride with flag raisings. In the case of Port Colborne, a simple inquiry to the office of the mayor was all that was needed to have such a ceremony. Dunnville is celebrating Pride for the first time on Saturday (www.facebook.com/haldimandnorfolkpride). Some older LGBTQ folk may wish to inquire what their municipality is doing to celebrate Pride.

Another planned initiative of SPNN is to work with local senior citizen centres encouraging them to offer programs of particular interest to LGBTQ communities. An afternoon film program or book club featuring films and books by members of and about LGBTQ communities. After all, how hard would such an initiative be to offer? There are many straight allies who would also enjoy these offerings.

Retirement homes have been a focus of SPNN’s outreach. We are encouraging members of the LGBTQ community to visit their local retirement homes and find out if and how well prepared they are to serve our communities. After all, LGBTQ people have money and spend it. That may get their attention.

Many LGBTQ people use the services of home support agencies for things like meals on wheels, nursing, various therapies and homemaking services. Asking these organizations a similar set of questions may awaken them to LGBTQ folk’s needs and help them to improve their services.

Niagara Pride gets money every year from municipalities and various sponsors. Their events such as dances and dinners are mostly geared to young people with significant disposable income. What about some afternoon dances, concerts or other events that cater to older members of the community​? After all, the gay pride movement was build on the shoulders of us older folk who advocated for gay rights in our younger years. It’s a realistic expectation that our contribution be acknowledged and rewarded especially in the queer community.

Senior Pride Network Niagara welcomes the participation of the LGBTQ senior citizen community. For further information, contact Dick Moore at moore.dick@gmail.com.

— Dick Moore is a resident of Port Colborne where he sits on the city’s senior citizen advisory committee.

Questions to ask when visiting retirement homes or dealing with home support agencies

Do you know if you are providing service to LGBTQ people? If yes, what has your experience been in this these situations?

Do you have staff and or volunteers that are “out”?

Do you have a written anti-discrimination policy that lists sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression as grounds for protection?

Has your organization undertaken training to prepare your staff to welcome and service our communities?