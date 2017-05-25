Letters to the editor

Our readers write about Welland hospital and about animals in captivity.

Hospital demolition not necessary

Last Friday we had a very important press conference in front of Welland hospital on Third Street. People spoke and gave the message about saving the hospital.

I think the hospital is a good, sound structure that does not have to be torn down. That is where the money is saved. Just update the elevators, as they are used constantly, and address other minor issues as needed.

Unfortunately that’s not the way politicians see it from Niagara Falls, as well as from Queen’s Park. The problem is they don’t listen to the facts presented to them.

As the population in Welland is growing, it is important to have the hospital in place. If not, you travel to either St. Catharines or Niagara Falls for 24-hour emergency care, and that is not a fair solution.

Speakers at the press conference said their words of protest matter and their action will speak volumes at Queen’s Park on May 31.

Roscoe Reilly

Welland

YouTube a replacement for zoos

The American circuses Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey both are to cease.

That said, perhaps it is time that all zoos return the animals to their natural habitat. And please do not tell me they will die. Believe you me, you cannot take the jungle out of them. Their natural born instincts are not lost in zoo captivity (just laziness creeps in). If you are looking to educate anyone about animals, just go to YouTube. There are many videos of animals in their natural habitats.

We should no longer enslave them for our enjoyment and profit. Just think, what with the funding for the zoo worldwide, alone hundreds of workers look after the Toronto Zoo. We could take this money and invest it in conservation of animal habitats. This would lead to greater preservation of the animals in their kingdoms. Something I believe we should all strive for.

If you accept the story of Noah’s arc, the animals were never meant to be saved then incarcerated. Back to their native habitats.

Ron St. Louis

Welland