Keeping the brand consistent

Stay true to the brand that is Welland, that’s what the city needs to do when it comes to signage, say both the city’s CAO and its graphics co-ordinator.



“Over the last year and a half we have spent a lot of time and attention on rebranding initiatives to redefine Welland,” said chief administrative officer Gary Long.



Long said it’s important that any signage the city installs stays consistent with that branding.



Earlier this month, a report on signage was brought forward to city council, who requested a presentation be made on the subject.



Tuesday night, city graphics co-ordinator Jane Walker-Scott made that presentation to council.



Walker-Scott said the rebranding strategy undertaken by the city was designed to represent and promote city values in economic development, culture and community engagement, sustainability and greener infrastructure, sports tourism and development of the recreational waterway.



“We launched a new logo, developed a tagline, created brand standards and integrated our brand into a new city website. Our website has seen an increase of 190 per cent in hits in the last year.”



She said the branding will continue on the city’s signs on streets and gateways to welcome potential residents and investors.



“The new signage will also welcome our residents home, and remind them of our promise to deliver quality service.”



Walker-Scott said gateway signs are proposed to be bilingual and will use the same colour and fonts.



Various designs she showed during her presentation had signs with interchangeable components. Depending on what is taking place in the city, whether a large event at Welland International Flatwater Centre or the fact the city will play host to the 2021 Canada Games, those interchangeable sections could be swapped out.



In response to questions from council, she said it was just the gateway signs she was working on. She said the designs she came up with are clean and simple and reflect the new branding.



Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod wanted Walker-Scott to push her creativity and tell a story with the signs.



“No one else is going to tell our story. Let’s make the entrances to the community something to be proud of and something that tells the story of Welland,” said McLeod.



Mayor Frank Campion said he really like the signs and thinks they are clean and recognizable.



“I think they project our brand and are consistent. I think that is what we are looking for moving forward, consistent branding.”



Campion said while the signs do look simple, the design is complex.



"Our logo has been turned into a sign. I’m really pleased with the design,” the mayor said, adding the new signage will let people know they are in Welland.



