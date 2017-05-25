Jordan's new museum gets boost from volunteers

It will be a museum built, in part, on volunteer hours and chocolate fudge.

The new Jordan Historical Museum of the Twenty is getting closer to reality with the sale of its old home on Main Street and the temporary relocation of its collection to Beamsville.

An archeological survey is underway for a new build at the Main Street site, where the Town of Lincoln celebrated a $1-million gift from museum volunteers earlier this week.

The donation from the Jordan Historical Museum of the Twenty Volunteer Association comes from sales of products — from jam to purses to that ever-popular fudge — at its volunteer-staffed Heritage Gift Shop.

“It’s a wonderful contribution that people in this community have made in volunteering their time,” said Lloyd Haines, chair of the volunteer association, which has been in existence for 64 years.

“And every time people support the gift shop, they are helping this development at the museum.”

The volunteer association made an initial pledge in 2015, provided town council move ahead to build a new museum. Now that the process is well underway, the money will go towards a third of the museum’s total cost.

“They have made what we’re considering is a huge investment, a huge commitment, a huge pledge to contribute a million dollars to the $3-million build,” said Mike Kirkopoulos, Lincoln’s chief administrative officer.

The association opened the gift shop in 1993 and it has been squirrelling away the proceeds for a new museum development for the past two decades.

Haines said the shop, near the museum on Main Street, has been staffed by several hundred volunteers over the years.

“If you had to pay staff, it wouldn’t be worthwhile. It’s entirely because of volunteers, and it’s volunteers over a 24-year period that have established the heritage gift shop,” he said.

The shop began by selling knick-knacks, but as customer tastes changed, Haines said, they were fortunate to have people who recognized that with new product choices and just-in-time delivery. The shop continues to have its mainstays of fudge and jams but also has a large selection of apparel that’s been popular with locals and visitors to Jordan Village.

Volunteers have been dreaming of a new museum to replace the old two-storey house at 3800 Main St. that wasn’t cutting it anymore in 2017.

Haines said the house wasn’t adequate for the heating, humidity and fire-resistance needs of a museum collection.

The house has been sold to a local family and will be moved to Wainfleet to make way for the new museum in its place. The town listed the house for $1 in an effort to find a buyer who would preserve it. The purchasers have to incur the moving costs, which Kirkopoulos said are estimated to be $75,000 or more depending on the approach that’s taken to move it.

The sale not only preserves the house but saves the town an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 in demolition costs.

The museum vacated the property a few weeks ago and is temporarily set up in the old library on Beams Street.

The Main Street property will be a construction site for the next 18 months or so. There’s archeological work underway now and some shards and arrowheads have been found, which will likely become part of the museum’s collection.

Once the house is moved off of the property, site preparation can be completed and construction can start.

A grand opening is anticipated for the end of 2018.

The new modern museum will be a third larger than the old and will feature exhibit and gallery space on one floor. The lower level will have collection storage space.

Kirkopoulos said it will be much more open to the community and the streetscape and incorporate new design and amenities. It will allow for better programming and for exhibitions to be introduced more easily.

“It will be re-branding in many ways as both a museum and cultural gateway for the community,” he said. “Museums and culture really are the fabric of communities.”

The town honoured the volunteer association’s donation this week at the site. The other $2 million costs are being paid by the town.

“It was fitting now as the museum is starting to come down, as a new one is starting to get built, as designs were finalized, that we actually make official the pledge and the commitment that the volunteers set,” Kirkopoulos said.

Haines said the new museum will offer a central collection of the artifacts and better care for them so they can be used to tell the story of the Twenty.

“It allows you to do so many different things,” Haines said. “It will become a centre point I’m sure. There is a story to tell and this is a beautiful way to do that. It recognizes there is a very rich and old culture here.”

