Firearms, drugs seized at Port Colborne home

A Port Colborne man has been charged with multiple counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, as well as possession of drugs.

After an investigation Niagara Regional Police arrested 52-year-old Joseph Mike Verreault. In a media release, police said they seized two firearms, a small marijuana grow operation and crystal methamphetamine at the accused's Port Colborne residence.

Verreault has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm without having a firearms license, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and multiple charges of careless storage of a firearm. He has also been charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.