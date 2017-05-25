Many workers who were hired to work on the construction of the Welland Ship Canal were new immigrants to Canada.

While a substantial number originated from countries that were a part of the British Empire, many others, such as John Bode, came to Canada from Eastern Europe.

By the time of Bode’s unfortunate accident in 1928, regulations about becoming a naturalized citizen of Canada had become much tighter and more restrictive.

While there are a number of legislative documents that affected new immigrants at this time, depending upon their ethnicity and race, an important piece of legislation that impacted many of the foreign workers on the canal was the Naturalization Act of 1914. This act is credited with imposing stricter rules for citizenship and was part of an effort by all countries in the British Empire to standardize legislation related to citizenship across the Empire. While this standardization allowed each individual country to decide upon criteria for granting its own citizenship, imperial citizenship was made more consistent by the adoption of this policy.

Canada’s Naturalization Act required five years’ prior residency in Canada or a country of British origin, adequate knowledge of both French and English, and good moral character. Applications for naturalization were at the discretion of the secretary of state, who could grant or withhold a certificate. Once granted a certificate of naturalization, the applicant was accorded all the rights, responsibilities and privileges of a natural British-born subject — including the right to vote and protection from deportation.

In 1919, the Government of Canada passed an amendment to the Immigration Act in response to an economic downturn after the First World War and reflecting ongoing anti-foreign sentiments in the country. This made it more difficult for immigrants from non-British countries to immigrate to Canada and allowed for denial of applications from enemy alien countries.

In the 1920s the Canadian government passed a series of pieces of legislation to encourage immigration from the British Empire and to encourage farmers from Central Europe to settle in the Prairies. At the same time, legislation was passed to restrict Chinese immigration to the country.

Bode and his extended family would have been subject to these immigration regulations as they made their way to Canada. It appears that Bode came to Canada in 1927 and took up residence in Welland. His brother (John Andrew Bode) also lived in Welland as he was noted as the informant on Bode’s death certificate.

On May 1, 1928, Bode was working on removing clay from the bottom of pit “N” near the new location of the syphon culvert in Welland when the wall of earth on the bank collapsed on him. Rescue efforts got underway and he was still alive when removed from beneath the pile of earth, but he died shortly after as he was being transported to the emergency hospital in Welland.

Coroner Dr. Allison was called and ordered the remains to be taken to the Patterson undertaking parlours in Welland. A jury was empanelled, and after having viewed the remains the following morning, it adjourned. Unfortunately, the final results of the inquest are not known.

Bode left behind a wife and two children in Hungary, his home country. He is buried in an unknown plot in Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland.

In addition to his brother who is noted on his 1928 death certificate, other family members recorded on the document included their parents, John Bode and Mary Pop, both from Hungary.

Profile No. 91

John Bode, 27

Born: 1901 (Hungarian)

Died: May 1, 1928 (Section 6, Welland)

Cause of death: suffocated when buried by earth

Occupation: labourer, Atlas Construction Co. Ltd.

Place of burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Welland (unknown plot)