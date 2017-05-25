City using new tech to collect data

Welland is turning to technology to collect data for the city’s 300-kilometre expanse of sidewalks.

With the help of an app, the engineering and information services divisions are making quicker work of documenting the state and conditions of the sidewalks by inputting the information digitally. Doing so makes it instantaneously available for the engineering and public works departments via a cloud-based system.

“It’s not perfect yet, but I think it’s working quite well,” said Marvin Ingebrigtsen, infrastructure planning and development supervisor with Welland.

He said before the app came along, each department would be collecting independent data. The public works department would be doing regular road patrols for safety assessment to look for things such as trips. The engineering department would be looking at the overall condition of the sidewalks to determine what capital planning would be involved if they needed replacing.

If one department needed reports from the other, a request would have to be made to get that paperwork.

This new app cuts out that process because it can be used to collect both sets of data, which is available then via a cloud-based system that the departments have access to.

Jamie Leitch, GIS co-ordinator with Welland’s information services division, said the app is called GIS Cloud Mobile Data Collection and it uses a GIS-centric cloud system to collect and store the data. GIS stands for geographic information system and the app was created by the company GIS Cloud.

“It the way of the world now,” he said. “Everything is mobile.”

With the help of McMaster civil engineering student Calum Passmore, who’s working with the city for the summer, the engineering and information services divisions have tested and are now using the app.

Leitch said the user sees aerial imaging, much like Google Maps. Using GPS, the app can record the coordinates of the sidewalk defects with a three- to five-metre accuracy. He said information such as the material of the sidewalk, whether there is a driveway and other such surface details are inputted into the cloud.

The user can also take a photo of the problem area and send it to where it needs to go if something needs immediate attention.

He said if the user goes into an area where data coverage is lacking, the app stores the information on the device until it gets back into an area with data or Wi-Fi, at which point it will put the information into the cloud.

Ingebrigtsen said he is working directly with Passmore and they’re out walking the sidewalks with a tablet to see how well the app works. His hope is if the city continues to use the app that something like a scooter can be used to speed up the process more.

Leitch called the use of the app a pilot project and if it goes well the city may use more technology like it in other departments.

