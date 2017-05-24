VegFest: the little festival that grew

It was the late 1980s in the heart of Alberta's beef country that she became a vegetarian.

As much as Keri Cronin stood out for food choices, she also stood by her morals and beliefs.

“No one except k.d. lang was vegetarian,” she says, laughing.

Needless-to-say, plant-based food options were limited. And, back then, not too appetizing. She remembers cooking fake ground beef. Once. “It smelled like I was burning tires in the kitchen,” she says.

Cronin has since become vegan. Even a few years ago, with few exceptions, eating out at restaurants in St. Catharines mostly involved ordering a salad, subtraction style. Hold the egg. Hold the cheese. Hold anything that came from an animal.

On this afternoon, she joins Laurie Morrison at a table in a downtown St. Catharines restaurant.

In contrast, she happily reports that she just bought vegan chicken fingers at a local grocery store.

Maybe not the healthiest, she quips, but very, very yummy. And vegan.

Morrison joins in on the fun, and names other everyday food products that just happen to be vegan. A certain brand of cookies. Potato chips.

Point is, the logistics of being vegan aren't so difficult anymore. It's become part of common conversations and grocery store shelves.

Six years ago, the St. Catharines couple had an idea to bring together a community of people who were vegan, or simply interested in following a plant-based diet, for a fun afternoon of sharing and learning.

“Let's bring them all together for one day,” says Keri.

“Once,” says Laurie, with emphasis. “Just once.”

Back then, the community was small. Or so they thought. Case in point: whenever they stepped inside Rise Above, an all-vegan restaurant and bakery on St. Paul Street, they knew everyone sitting at the tables. “It was like a clubhouse,” says Keri. Likewise for potluck meals they attended through Niagara Action for Animals.

They figured if they invited all their friends, and word spread, maybe a couple hundred people would show up. Maybe. So, they booked a small hall, invited 28 vendors and four speakers, screened one movie and called it Niagara VegFest.

And 1,300 people came.

“It was one of those watershed days in your life that you don't forget,” says Laurie.

Pleasantly bewildered, a bit apprehensive, and completely amazed at the unexpected interest in their little event, they asked themselves afterwards, “What just happened?”

“What have we done?”

Niagara VegFest is in its sixth year. Last year, it drew some 6,000 people from across Ontario and into the U.S.

The two-day event runs June 3-4. On Saturday, there's a self-guided tour of four local vineyards that feature wine and vegan food pairings. There's a four-course vegan dinner with contributions from downtown restaurants. And finally, a screening of Eating You Alive at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

On Sunday, the main festival takes place at Market Square, and features vegan food, 80 vendors and exhibitors, music, guest speakers and activities for the kids.

The festival is about living vegan, but not exclusively for people who are vegan.

“There are people who are just dipping their toe into it, or somewhere along the journey,” says Keri.

“It has to be inclusive. Taking people for where they're at,” says Laurie.

The festival is meant to inform and educate, in a gentle way and hopefully cause people to reflect on their relationships with animals, they say.

It's not about passing judgment. It's about good food and fun. Period.

Keri remembers the first time she cooked dinner for a vegan friend, before she was vegan herself.

She was terrified. “What if I accidentally screwed up,” she says, laughing.

Instead, her friend was gentle and encouraging, and answered all of Keri's questions. She never looked back and started cooking vegan at home. “It was easier than I thought,” she says.

The bonus was that she could still eat chocolate cake. “What, you mean I can use flax as an egg replacer” she says. “I had to know more.”

Laurie, who at the time was vegetarian, enjoyed Keri's cooking. Most memorable: the cashew-based macaroni and cheese (pureed cashews and other ingredients replaces the cheese sauce).

Indeed, one of the hardest foods to give up for Keri was cheese.

Back then, there was no good substitute. So, she simply had to quit cold turkey. “I just had to quit the cravings,” she says.

These days, there are many choices. “We've entered a new world of vegan cheese,” she says.

That's one of the best parts about vegan cooking. “You can buy a nice, high-end artisinal cheese, or you can easily figure out how to make a really good lentil stew,” says Laurie.

The game changer for Laurie came after reading the book, Eating Animals, and then driving across the border to tour a farm animal sanctuary. People transition at their own speed, she says.

“Make it good, and people will naturally gravitate,” says Laurie.

“It's not a light switch. You don't have to do it all at once.”

Niagara VegFest

The sixth annual Niagara VegFest runs Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. For more information, visit http://niagaravegfest.com/