Niagara Catholic District School Board has set in motion two surveys about itself.

One grew out of a notice of motion by trustee Frank Fera.

During a week-long lockout of elementary teachers in March, he received 180 emails and 75 telephone calls.

“I won’t take up the board’s time in expressing some of the heated discussions and name-calling that took place over the phone, however, I can assure you that my motion reflects all their concerns,” he said.

When the survey is conducted in a professional, independent and unbiased manner “it will require action on the part of the trustees to undeniably improve our system.”

The second survey, brought up earlier in Tuesday’s board meeting, expands one that asks students, staff, parents and pastors about the Niagara Catholic system. It was set up by the board’s administration as part of a priorities plan for the coming year.

Board chair Rev. Paul MacNeil suggested an ad hoc committee of trustees lay out the scope for the priorities survey.

In a later vote on Fera’s motion, the chair added an amendment to send that survey to the committee.

Each survey would include independent third-party participation.

Trustees discussed them at the same time, although they were separate agenda items.

Fera, who gave notice of his motion a month ago, wondered why an administration survey just appeared as part of the priorities strategy at a recent committee-of-the-whole meeting. In his motion, he asked for an independent review of staff, parent and pastor attitudes toward trustees and senior administration.

It would include their level of trust towards the administration and provide feedback on communication practises and staff job satisfaction.

Vice-chair Kathy Burtnik put the administration’s priorities survey on the table. Trustees, rather than the administration, should plan it, because “we own all of this and delegate the responsibility,” she said.

“We should be thrilled to have this in our system priorities. We need to build our bridges.”

She did question the need for two surveys. She also urged making the results public.

Board chair MacNeil said he did not see one survey restricting the other but rather reaffirming what is found. He favoured an independent review.

“We have a bias toward our own organization. A third party could steer us through.”

Trustee Dino Sicoli said the board faces a crisis of confidence.

“It needs to rebuild public trust and needs an unbiased independent assessment.”

Trustee Ted O’Leary said he liked the idea of an ad hoc trustee committee.

Trustee Pat Vernal saw the two surveys as complementary rather than “this or that.”

Attending the meeting online, trustee Maurice Charbonneau cautioned against assessing “many things said in the heat of the moment.” Trustees want to make the system better “rather than point fingers at people.”

The last time Niagara Catholic used a third party, said education director John Crocco, was in 2009 when it prepared its Vision 2020 strategic plan. Vision 2020 is a long-term guide used to prepare the board and administration’s annual priorities list.