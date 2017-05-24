Previewing Shaw's 2017 season

A look at the Shaw Festival’s 56th season, which begins Thursday night in Niagara-on-the-Lake:

FESTIVAL THEATRE:

SAINT JOAN - May 25 to Oct. 15

New artistic director Tim Carroll’s first show as director will be one of George Bernard Shaw’s seminal works, which is seemingly always relevant. Last performed in 2007, this production which kicks off the season will set the tone for a new era at the company. Stars Sara Topham in her Shaw debut, along with Gray Powell and Benedict Campbell.

ME AND MY GIRL - May 27 to Oct. 15

Stephen Fry’s revised version of the whimsical comedy, with shades of Pygmalion, looks to end the company’s recent musical slump at the Festival Theatre. Follows a proud Cockney (Michael Therriault, making his Shaw debut) who discovers he’s actually the fourteenth Earl of Hareford. Also with David Ball, Kyle Blair and Julia Course. Directed by Ashlie Corcoran.

DRACULA - July 29 to Oct. 14

Allan Louis is the Count in the North American premiere of this new adaptation by Liz Lochhead, which shifts the focus to the female characters. Comes with a mature content warning. Stars Marla McLean, Ben Sanders and Cherissa Richards. Directed by Eda Holmes.

COURT HOUSE THEATRE:

1837: THE FARMERS’ REVOLT - May 27 to Oct. 8

A vaudevillian take on the Rebellion in Upper Canada, which saw William Lyon Mackenzie lead a group of farmers against the Crown with a march down Yonge Street in Toronto. They eventually traded fire with a group of loyalist militia. Stars Donna Belleville, Sharry Flett and Ric Reid. Directed by Philip Akin.

ANDROCLES THE THE LION - June 24 to Oct. 7

Carroll also directs this season’s other Bernard Shaw play, this one a comedic fable about a group of early Christians waiting to be fed to the Lions by the Romans. Some are okay with the idea, eager to become martyrs. Be ready, though: Carroll says everyone in the audience has a chance to be involved in the show. Stars Neil Barclay, Shawn Wright and Patrick Galligan.

WILDE TALES - June 24 to Oct. 7

This year’s lunchtime show is a series of family-friendly fairy tales by Oscar Wilde: The Happy Prince, The Nightingale and the Rose, The Remarkable Rocket and The Selfish Giant. Stars Marion Day, Sanjay Talwar and Kelly Wong. Directed by Christine Brubaker.

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE:

THE MADNESS OF GEORGE III - May 26 to Oct. 15

After a long stint at the Stratford Festival, Tom McCamus returns to Shaw as King George III, clinging to power while losing his mind. Alan Bennett’s classic play suits any era, as it probes the real power behind our political pawns. Also stars Jim Mezon, Martin Happer and Lisa Berry. Directed by Kevin Bennett

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - June 23 to Oct. 15

Brian Friel’s Tony-winning play finds five thick-skinned women struggling in Ireland who deal with daily disappointments, but let loose when possessed by the ‘spirit of the dance’ of their native land. Stars Fiona Byrne, Diana Donnelly, Claire Jullien, Sarena Parmar and Tara Rosling. Directed by Krista Jackson.

AN OCTOROON - July 28 to Oct. 14

Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins’ response to Don Boucicault’s racially-tinged play The Octoroon - about a plantation owner enamoured with a woman of mixed race - promises to be one of the season’s most discussed shows. The festival hints it is the “least comfortable theatre experience in years.” Comes with a mature content warning. Stars Andre Sills, Patrick McManus and Lisa Berry. Directed by Peter Hinton.

MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE:

MIDDLETOWN - July 30 to Sept. 10

The Canadian premiere of Will Eno’s play about an unassuming small town couple (Moya O’Connell and Gray Powell) who go to odd lengths to matter to people despite their meagre existence. Also stars Fiona Byrne, Benedict Camopbell and Jeff Meadows. Directed by Meg Roe.

1979 - Oct. 1 to 14

One of the season’s most intriguing offerings finds Sanjay Talwar as Prime Minister Joe Clark, fighting a futile battle to hold on to power without bending the rules. Michael Healey’s new play doesn’t officially open until Oct.1, but there will be “random, unplugged” performances popping up on the Court House and Royal George stages starting May 20. Also stars Marion Day and Kelly Wong. Directed by Eric Coates.

For tickets to the 2017 season visit www.shawfest.com or phone 1-800-511-SHAW.

