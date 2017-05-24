Nuclear waste shipments concern MP

If truckloads of liquid nuclear waste are rolling along highways in his riding, Niagara West MP Dean Allison says local emergency personnel ought to be given a heads up.

“My concerns are not limited to first responders, but should heaven forbid we ever have an accident — and I guess that’s why they’re called accidents because we don’t plan on these things happening — our first responders will be on the front lines of trying to deal with whatever the issue could be,” Allison said.

“At the very least I would love to see some type of response from those who are doing the shipments through the area to give a heads-up.”

Allison was responding to reports that the first of up to 150 shipments of highly enriched liquid nuclear waste had been transported a month ago from the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Chalk River, Ont., to a disposal site in South Carolina, likely travelling through Niagara on its way.

Allison said he understands the need for security surrounding the shipments, including the timing of shipments and the specific route the trucks are taking.

“I realize they’re not going to send us a schedule of shipments and what’s going through, but I don’t think that precludes anything,” he said. “I think at the very least I would hope that our first responders have an idea of what they’re dealing with and what they would need to do, should they be first on site.”

He said it’s an issue he raised in the federal legislature in the past, and intends to do again.

“I am looking for other opportunities as well,” he said.

In an email, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission spokesman Aurele Gervais said the transportation companies licensed to haul the material are responsible for informing local police forces about the shipments.

“This is something that the CNSC confirms in the transport security plan,” he said.

Amid concerns about the shipments — that led to a failed U.S. law suit against the Department of Energy trying to block the transportation of the spent nuclear fuel used in the development of medical isotopes — Allison said he also tried to organize a town hall meeting to discuss the issue.

“My intent was never to do grandstanding, to have some kind of a town hall that meant a lot of yelling and screaming. Really, I’m just looking for answers,” he said.

But Allison said the agencies he contacted, which include the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, “backed out” of participating in the public meeting.

“I have not had any luck in trying to get three of the agencies here for a town hall, so I’m going to try a different tactic. I’ve instructed my staff to reach out to those organizations and I’m going to look for at the very least, a one-on-one meeting in Ottawa with them. A lot of those organizations are represented in Ottawa,” he said.

“I’m going to try to get some assurances from them about the process and what they’re doing.”

Political representatives on the U.S. side shared similar concerns about the risks associated with transporting the material.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Brian Higgins sent a letter to the Department of Energy last week asking that an environmental impact study be conducted before additional shipments proceed.

“Highly radioactive material has never before been transported over public roads in liquid form,” they wrote. “The solution contains isotopes such as cesium-137, stronium-90 and plutonium-239. These isotopes have the potential to cause devastating damage to humans, wildlife and the environment if released. On this nearly 1,100-mile trip over the course of four years, weather and road conditions will need careful consideration to prevent accidents and to address potential terrorist threats. Without a full and thorough EIS, it is impossible to evaluate the consequences of an accident or to properly identify safer alternatives.”

